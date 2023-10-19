New DC Adaptation Now Streaming on Netflix

Between The Sandman, Sweet Tooth, and the forthcoming Dead Boy Detectives, Netflix has been unafraid to dip its toe into adaptations of DC's comics. As of this weekend, a new project joined that roster — the long-awaited adaptation of Bodies. On Thursday, October 19th, the first season of Bodies became available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Bodies was originally written by Si Spencer, with artists who include Dean Ormston, Tula Lotay, Meghan Hetrick, and Phil Winslade. Bodies began to be published by DC's Vertigo imprint in 2014, and chronicles an unconventional murder mystery — one that spans over a century of time.

What Is Bodies About?

In Bodies, four detectives, living in four different eras, find the body of the same murder victim in London's Whitechapel. They soon come to realize their investigations have them central to a mysterious conspiracy spanning over a 150 years.

The cast of the Bodies series includes Shira Haas as DC Maplewood, Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman, Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead, and Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan. Paul Tomalin is the series creator and showrunner.

What Are DC's Elseworlds Projects?

Bodies will be the latest project to be inspired by the DC mythos — but not actually set within the flagship DC Universe, helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Those offshoot projects will also include the forthcoming Joker: Folie a Deux sequel, The Batman Part II, as well as future seasons of Teen Titans GO!, Harley Quinn, Sweet Tooth, The Sandman, and Dead Boy Detectives.

"The DCU is a multiverse, but we're going to be focusing on one universe from that multiverse," Safran told reporters while announcing the DCU slate in January. "And if something isn't DCU, we're going to make that very clear. So strictly adult fair, like Todd Phillips' Joker or kids' animation like Teen Titans Go!, we're going make it very clear that those are DC Elseworlds, just the same way they've were doing in the comic books."

Is Sweet Tooth Renewed For Season 3?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Netflix has renewed Sweet Tooth for a third and final season. Season 2 of the series drew an impressive 48.3 million hours viewed in its first four days of release on Netflix earlier this year.

"I love the Arctic story," showrunner Jim Mickle told ComicBook.com when asked about how the series might end. "In the comic book I love that, and John Carpenter's The Thing is my favorite movie and I love stories that take place there, so I would absolutely love to do that. I love when the comic opens and suddenly you're on the ship with those guys. I love that kind of stuff. I love where the comic book goes, and the beauty is that we can use the backbones of those things and the big story points of those things, and obviously there's some mythology we have created that does jive with that, and that's the beauty of mixing all that stuff together."

