Netflix To Reopen Beloved Egyptian Theatre With The Killer Screening

Netflix, which purchased both Grauman's Egyptian Theatre from the nonprofit American Cinematheque in 2020, will reopen the theatre for the first time in three years next month. The first movie to screen there? The Killer, a new film from director David Fincher and based on a series of French graphic novels. Under the 2020 deal, Netflix planned to expand the theatre and use it to meet theatrical exhibitiion requirements for awards like the Oscars. The theatre serves as a sister theatre to New York's Paris Theatre, which Netflix also owns.

Fincher's The Killer was exactly the kind of movie Netflix would ordinarily give a limited theatrical release in order to qualify for awards, so its release coming just as the theatre celebrates its 101st anniversary is a nice way of celebrating both.

"The Egyptian Theatre is an incredible part of Hollywood history and has been treasured by the Los Angeles film community for nearly a century," Netflix Films head Scott Stuber said when they first acquired the venue. "We look forward to expanding programming at the theater in ways that will benefit both cinema lovers and the community."

As Media Play News notes, the Egyptian was home to the first Hollywood movie premiere and the birthplace of the red carpet.

Netflix will reopen the theater on November 9 with a screening of The Killer, and will release a documentary short titled Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre, on that same day. Directed by Angus Wall, the film includes interviews with Guillermo Del Toro, Rian Johnson, Lynette Howell Taylor, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and the theatre's restoration architect Peyton Hall.

The Killer stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, leading a cast that includes Kerry O'Malley as Dolores, and Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Hodges, Arliss Howard (Full Metal Jacket) and Brazilian star (Sophie Charlotte) are also in the film. Cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt (Mindhunter) is re-teaming with Fincher for the film, while his musical collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Mank) will compose the score. Fincher's Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker is doing the script, which is based on the French graphic novel by Alexis Nolent.

Per the official synopsis from Netflix, The Killer "tells the story of an assassin that begins to develop a conscience and doubts his work, which happens at a time when clients demand his particular set of skills."

The Killer will arrive on Netflix on November 10.