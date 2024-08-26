Nobody 2 Director Shares First Set Photos From Sequel

Filming on the highly-anticipated Nobody 2 has finally started, with filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto sharing the first look at the upcoming sequel. Monday, Tjahjanto took to X—the social network formerly known as Twitter—to share the first behind-the-scenes looks at the picture.

In one of the snapshots, he’s seen posing with franchise producer David Leitch; in the other, he can be spotted in an elevator with Nobody star Bob Odenkirk. See the first looks for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/Timobros/status/1828024619254808694

“Even before the first one started shooting, we would riff on it,” Nobody writer Derek Kolstad previously told Empire Magazine of a sequel. “Like, ‘Where can we go? What can we do?’ It’s a joy because I really do believe that the best idea wins, and when you are imagining when you’re 11 years old, hanging out on the playground or wandering about with your buddies, playing video games and you go, ‘You know what would be cool? Is if Boba Fett fought so-and-so.’ That’s where we are with Nobody 2.”

“More importantly, everyone encouraged everyone to paint themselves in the corner and then lean on everyone else to find their way out, so that you have something where you’re like, ‘I don’t care if anyone refers to anything I’ve ever written as a guilty pleasure because those are my favorite fucking movies,” he continued.

Nobody was about the “nobody” Hutch (Odenkirk), an overlooked and underestimated father and husband to his wife Becca (Wonder Woman‘s Connie Nielsen) who took life’s indignities on the chin and never rocked the boat. But when his daughter lost her beloved kittycat bracelet — and after failing to protect his family during a robbery — Hutch hit a boiling point no one knew he had. Flipping from regular dad to fearless fighter, the “nobody” became a somebody as he took his enemies on a wild ride of explosive revenge.

Christopher Lloyd (the Back to the Future films) and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA (The Man With the Iron Fists) co-starred.

Nobody 2 is set to hit theaters next August while Nobody is now available wherever movies are sold.