New Horror Movie From I Saw the TV Glow Director Announced With Gillian Anderson Starring

Jane Schoenbrun, the filmmaker behind A24’s eerie and surreal 2024 horror flick I Saw The TV Glow, is back with her third directorial effort. The new film by Schoenbrun, who is at the early stages of achieving auteur status, is reportedly titled Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma and will feature The X-Files star Gillian Anderson. Also set to appear in the new slasher is comedian Hannah Einbinder, who has come to prominence with her starring role in HBO’s critically acclaimed comedy series, Hacks.

According to Indiewire, the film is reportedly about a director who gets tasked with helming the remake of a popular horror film, but becomes obsessively drawn to the original film’s lead actress, which may cause catastrophic consequences for both people. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma will be distributed by MUBI, the company behind last year’s Oscar-nominated body horror flick The Substance. Plan B, a production company run by Brad Pitt, will produce Schoenbrun’s latest.

Jane Schoenbrun Opened Up About Her Latest Film Project

Schoenbrun herself has called the movie an ode to the memorable sleepover films of the past. “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is my best attempt at the ‘sleepover classic’: an insane yet cozy midnight odyssey that beckons to unsuspecting viewers from the horror section at the local video store,” Schoenbrun said in an official statement, according to THR. “I couldn’t be more excited to be heading to sleepaway camp this summer with the mad comic genius Hannah Einbinder, the legendary Gillian Anderson, and the daring folks at Mubi and Plan B, who by greenlighting this movie have summoned a plague-like flood of blood, guts, and various other fluids to rain down on us all.”

Schoenbrun’s debut feature film, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, became a festival darling in the early 2020s, and detailed an uncomfortable online relationship while accurately depicting isolation and loneliness that many young people face. Schoenbrun showed herself to be an innovative storyteller with her first movie, and solidified herself as a talent to watch out for when I Saw The TV Glow received rave reviews. So far in her career, Schoenbrun has created two metaphorical horror films that provide deep meaning, so Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma will most likely follow in their footsteps.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is Schoenbrun’s first collaboration with both Anderson and Einbinder. Since I Saw The TV Glow was partly inspired by Schoenbrun’s love of The X-Files, working with Anderson will most likely be a dream come true for the horror filmmaker.

The film currently does not have a release date. However, Schoenbrun hinted that the movie will start shooting this summer.







