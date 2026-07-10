Obsession Finally Confirms Streaming Release Before Record-Breaking Theatrical Run Ends

Curry Barker’s record-breaking horror movie Obsession is finally headed to streaming. Obsession was a box office hit, grossing $370 million worldwide with a budget of just $750,000 – making it the highest-grossing Focus Features release to date. The film has proved itself an unexpected cultural milestone, leapfrogging classics like The Exorcist to set records in its genre.

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Now, Peacock has officially confirmed Obsession will debut on Peacock on July 17. The original digital release was delayed as a result of its phenomenal box office run, meaning this announcement has been eagerly anticipated. Per Variety, the news comes alongside increasing chatter about Obsession‘s awards prospects.

Why Has Obsession Been Such a Hit?

The horror genre seems to be going from strength to strength right now; we’ve had quite a few unexpected triumphs, even as other genres struggle. That said, no box office pundit could have predicted Obsession‘s success, and there’s increasing excitement for an Obsession sequel. In this case, the film’s popularity was largely driven by strong word of mouth; it has an A- minus grade on CinemaScore and a staggering 94% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s particularly impressive given horror tends to track lower on aggregates, simply because audiences are often left chilled rather than enthused.

Focus Features took quite an old-fashioned approach to Obsession, launching the film to 2,000 cinemas nationwide – and, even more unusually, eschewing the more expensive IMAX formats. Smart marketing helped draw initial audiences, and there’s evidence of repeat viewers, suggesting people are absolutely hooked. Incredibly, Obsession jumped a stunning 40% in its second weekend. Critics have praised the film for standout performances, the ease with which it jumps from humor to outright horror, and the fact it really does embrace the tone and style of a fully-fledged horror masterpiece.

Oddly enough, the delayed streaming release has often been cited as a marketing point for Obsession. Like all the best horror stories, Obsession feels like it has a cultural relevance from finding horror in the everyday; it’s principally about a very recognizable story, the best friend who has no intention at all of remaining platonic. This “presentness” made the film feel like a cultural event, and the delayed streaming release meant people wanted to be part of it.

Obsession‘s “presentness” is all the more remarkable given Obsession essentially places a traditional horror trope in a modern setting. It’s about the old “monkey’s paw” story, where a wish is fulfilled and it goes terribly wrong. That trope can be found all the way back in a 1902 short story by W. W. Jacobs, and its reinvention serves as a reminder that the most iconic and influential ideas don’t really need to die at all; they just need to be reinvented, explored in a fresh way that gives them something to say for the present moment. No doubt Obsession will continue to speak on streaming.

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