Ryan Gosling Reportedly in Talks to Star in Ocean's Eleven Prequel With Margot Robbie

It didn't take long for Barbie and Ken to reunite. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are playing the iconic dolls in Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie film, which arrives in theaters next year and has done nothing but generate buzz throughout its production. Even though that movie is a year away, Gosling and Robbie are already looking to work together again, heading back to Warner Bros. for a second project as a team.

According to a new report from Puck News, Gosling is in talks to join Robbie in the new Ocean's prequel over at Warner Bros. News broke earlier this year that Robbie would be starring in an Ocean's film with Jay Roach set to serve as director.

This new Ocean's movie, per Puck's report, will aim to be a theatrical tentpole for Warner Bros., fitting in with the new film strategy that has been implemented under Warner Bros. Discovery and David Zaslav. The movie will have a bigger budget than the previous Ocean's films, but it won't be as expensive as big blockbusters like Netflix's The Gray Man, which also starred Gosling.

If everything falls together as intended, this will be the fifth Ocean's movie since the franchise was rebooted by Steven Soderbergh in 2001. The initial trilogy of films starred George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts. In 2018, the spinoff movie Ocean's 8 was released. That film, from director Gary Ross, focused on an all-female crew of thieves led by Danny Ocean's cousin. The film starred Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina. Ocean's 8 didn't have any connection to Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy, save for the mention of Danny Ocean.

Jay Roach's potential Ocean's movie is said to be a prequel to Clooney's Danny Ocean story, so it will be a period piece of some kind. Carrie Solomon is penning the script.

