The Thin Man Remake in the Works From Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's production companies are teaming up for a major remake. On Monday, a report from The Wrap confirmed that Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment and Pitt's Plan B are in talks to co-produce a remake of the iconic crime franchise The Thin Man. According to the report, LuckyChap and Plan B have been eyeing the rights to The Thin Man — which reportedly just became available — for months, prior to this year's Hollywood strikes. Both companies would produce the hypothetical remake.

It is unclear at this point if Pitt or Robbie — who previously shared the screen in 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and 2022's Babylon — would also star in the remake, as casting conversations have reportedly not begun amid the still-ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. A Johnny Depp-remake of The Thin Man was most recently in the works at Warner Bros. in 2011, but was subsequently shelved a year later.

What Is The Thin Man About?

The Thin Man began as a 1934 detective novel from Dashiell Hammett, chronicling the adventures of private detective Nick Charles and his heiress wife, Nora. The original novel, which sees Nick investigating an unconventional murder case, then inspired a successful film franchise starring William Powell and Myrna Loy as Nick and Nora. There have been five The Thin Man films thus far — 1934's The Thin Man, 1936's After the Thin Man, 1939's Another Thin Man, 1941's Shadow of the Thin Man, 1945's The Thin Man Goes Home, and 1947's Song of the Thin Man. The films were then followed by a The Thin Man television series, which ran for 72 episodes from 1957 through 1959, as well as a Broadway musical.

In the decades since, the characters of Nick and Nora Charles have inspired other elements of pop culture, even getting a type of glassware named after them. The pair have been cited as touchstones for the dynamics between DC's Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man and Sue Dibny, as well as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow and Dinah Lance / Black Canary.

Will Margot Robbie Return to Harley Quinn?

This news comes as fans are eager to see Robbie return to her role as DC's Harley Quinn — something that has been called into question amid the DC Studios changes led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Robbie has been a driving creative force in Harley's onscreen portrayals, particularly in 2020's Birds of Prey, and has expressed a desire to return to the character sooner than later.

"No, I've had enough of a break. I'm ready to do her again," Robbie revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2021. "I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one year period, but that was a while ago now. I'm always ready for more Harley!"

What do you think of LuckyChap and Plan B partnering on a remake of The Thin Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!