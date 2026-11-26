If you’re wondering why we haven’t seen any movement on Ocean’s Fourteen yet, the answer is pretty much exactly what you’d think: how do you align the schedules of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Don Cheadle, et al? The good news for Ocean’s fans is that everyone’s on board, the script is well-liked by all, and Warner Bros. has approved the budget. For whenever everyone can actually get together.

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This all comes from a new People interview with director David Leitch, who will succeed Steven Soderbergh in the director’s chair of the series. “There’s a lot of excitement around it and … George and Grant did incredible work on the script,” Leitch said. “So, yeah, a lot of motivation to make it happen.” A former stuntman, Leitch specializes in directing action-heist hybrids like How to Rob a Bank and Bullet Train. There’s a better-than-average likelihood that rather than just relying on skill, charm, and timing, the aging Ocean’s gang are gonna have to kick some ass to pull off the next job.

Ocean’s 14 Has New Lore to Handle

Right off the bat, Ocean’s Fourteen may have to deal with the fact that Danny Ocean (Clooney) is canonically dead, or at least appearing to be, and his sister, now out of prison, is also running heists, as seen in the spinoff Ocean’s 8. There’s also an untitled movie about Danny and Debbie Ocean’s parents (played by Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper) pulling off a heist in the ’60s — Ocean’s Minus One, perhaps? — that could affect continuity, and also take certain actors off the table to add to the team. Wagner Moura, Omar Sy, and Josh Gad, for instance, are signed for the prequel and thus can’t be added to the modern-day team…in theory. Given the switcheroo Ocean’s Twelve played with Julia Roberts, we know that the movies exist in a universe where exact doppelgangers are a thing. Roberts did not return for Oceans Thirteen, but in the People article, Clooney is quoted mentioning her by name as a potential returnee.

Clooney and longtime producing partner Grant Heslov have written the script for Ocean’s Fourteen. It will be the first Danny Ocean film since the deaths of Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner from the original team; thus, they’ll need successors in addition to the usual “add one more” conceit of each sequel. Though we might suspect members of Debbie’s eight-woman team could join the crew, that means even more schedule-aligning issues with the likes of Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. Rounding out the additional team as of Ocean’s Thirteen were Andy Garcia, Suzy Izzard (known then as Eddie), Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Eddie Jemison, Shaobo Qin, and Elliott Gould. Some of them evidently have lighter schedules than others.

Are you looking forward to Ocean’s Fourteen, whenever it happens? How much does it matter if the entirety of the surviving original cast returns? Should the Ocean’s 8 crew return? Take the plunge into comments and tell us your thoughts.