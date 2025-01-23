Ocean’s 14 Gets New Director (But Which Stars Will Return?)

Warner Bros. is placing their bets on Ocean’s Fourteen. According to a new report, David Leitch — the filmmaker behind the flashy and stylish action movies Atomic Blonde (2017), Deadpool 2 (2018), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Bullet Train (2022), and The Fall Guy (2024) — is in talks to direct the next Ocean’s movie. Leitch would take over from Ocean’s trilogy director Steven Soderbergh, who produced the female-led Ocean’s 8 spinoff from Gary Ross that revived the long-dormant franchise in 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

George Clooney, who is also producing via his Smokehouse Pictures, is reprising his role as conman Danny Ocean alongside fellow high-rollers Brad Pitt as pro thief Rusty Ryan, Matt Damon as pickpocket Linus Caldwell, and Casey Affleck as Virgil Malloy, one half of a bickering twin brother duo with Scott Caan’s Turk.

Clooney and Pitt recently reunited for Jon Watts’ Wolfs, and Leitch directed Pitt in Bullet Train and Damon in Deadpool 2. (A former stunt performer, Leitch’s credits as a stunt man include the Damon-led Bourne Identity and as a double for Pitt in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven.)

Soderbergh’s star-studded heist trilogy assembled a crew that included Basher (Don Cheadle), Frank (Bernie Mac), Livingston (Eddie Jemison), Yen (Qin Shaobo), Saul (Carl Reiner), and benefactor Reuben (Elliott Gould), with Julia Roberts in the mix as Danny’s wife Tess and Andy García as casino owner Terry Benedict. In the nearly two decades since 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen, Mac and Reiner have passed away; the latter made a cameo alongside Damon’s Linus in Ocean’s 8, but their scenes ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor.

The finished cut of that film featured two cameos from Danny’s crew: Reuben and Yen, who were in leagues with Danny’s conwoman sister, Debbie (Sandra Bullock). It remains to be seen if Ocean’s Fourteen might bring over some of Debbie’s crew, which included the likes of Lou (Cate Blanchette), Daphne (Anne Hathaway), Amita (Mindy Kaling), Tammy (Sarah Paulson), Constance (Awkwafina), Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), and Nine Ball (Rihanna).

In 2021, Cheadle said that Soderbergh was considering a fourth Ocean’s movie before Mac’s death in 2008.

“We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it,’” Cheadle told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “But I just did a movie [No Sudden Move] with Stephen and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it.’ And it didn’t go much further than that. But I don’t know; I don’t know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”

The following year, it was announced Warner Bros. had begun “actively developing” a new Ocean’s movie as a period piece with director Jay Roach (Bombshell) and Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie and Fall Guy star Gosling. It’s unclear if the 1960s-set prequel is moving forward. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has earmarked dates for untitled films: March 26, 2027, July 23, 2027, and Dec. 17, 2027.