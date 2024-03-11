Ocean's Trilogy Wins Big With 4K Box Set, Steelbooks

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Ocean's trilogy is coming out of the vault for the first time in 4K UHD.

Are you in or out? The Ocean's Trilogy — 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2004's Ocean's Twelve, and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen — is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. Loaded with a digital download code and enough extras to fill the vaults of three Las Vegas casinos, the high-rolling heist movies will be available as an Ocean's Trilogy box set or as three individual steelbook releases (which you can see below). Pre-orders are now live on Amazon, with the street date set for April 30.

Featuring a starry cast — including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and Andy Garcia — director Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's movies made away with a collective $1.12 billion worldwide between 2001 and 2007. Based on the 1960 Rat Pack film of the same name, Ocean's Eleven sees Danny Ocean's (Clooney) 11-man crew pull off a daring, three-casino heist for the ultimate pot: $150 million. Twelve brings the cons to Europe, and Thirteen reunites the Vegas crew to break the Bank: dirty-dealing

casino mogul Willy Bank (Al Pacino).

See the individual Ocean's steelbooks and list of special features below.

Ocean's Eleven 4K



Commentary: Director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ted Griffin

Commentary: Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Andy Garcia

Are You in or Out? The Making of Ocean's Eleven

Pros & Cons: Inside Ocean's Outfit

The Style of Steal

The Look of the Con

Original Ocean's, Original Cool

Ocean's Twelve 4K

Commentary: Director Steven Soderbergh and writer George Nolfi

Ready, Jet Set, Go: The Making of Ocean's Twelve

HBO First Look: Twelve is the New Eleven: The Making of Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Twelve Deleted Scenes

Ocean's Thirteen 4K