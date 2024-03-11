Ocean's Trilogy Wins Big With 4K Box Set, Steelbooks
The Ocean's trilogy is coming out of the vault for the first time in 4K UHD.
Are you in or out? The Ocean's Trilogy — 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2004's Ocean's Twelve, and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen — is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. Loaded with a digital download code and enough extras to fill the vaults of three Las Vegas casinos, the high-rolling heist movies will be available as an Ocean's Trilogy box set or as three individual steelbook releases (which you can see below). Pre-orders are now live on Amazon, with the street date set for April 30.
Featuring a starry cast — including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and Andy Garcia — director Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's movies made away with a collective $1.12 billion worldwide between 2001 and 2007. Based on the 1960 Rat Pack film of the same name, Ocean's Eleven sees Danny Ocean's (Clooney) 11-man crew pull off a daring, three-casino heist for the ultimate pot: $150 million. Twelve brings the cons to Europe, and Thirteen reunites the Vegas crew to break the Bank: dirty-dealing
casino mogul Willy Bank (Al Pacino).
See the individual Ocean's steelbooks and list of special features below.
Ocean's Eleven 4K
- Commentary: Director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ted Griffin
- Commentary: Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Andy Garcia
- Are You in or Out? The Making of Ocean's Eleven
- Pros & Cons: Inside Ocean's Outfit
- The Style of Steal
- The Look of the Con
- Original Ocean's, Original Cool
Ocean's Twelve 4K
- Commentary: Director Steven Soderbergh and writer George Nolfi
- Ready, Jet Set, Go: The Making of Ocean's Twelve
- HBO First Look: Twelve is the New Eleven: The Making of Ocean's Twelve
- Ocean's Twelve Deleted Scenes
Ocean's Thirteen 4K
- Commentary: Director Steven Soderbergh and writers Brian Koppelman and David Levien
- Third's a Charm: The Making of Ocean's Thirteen
- Ahab with a Piggyback: The Means & Machines of Ocean's
- Jerry Weintraub Walk and Talk
- Masters of the Heist
- Ocean's Thirteen Deleted Scenes