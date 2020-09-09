Once Upon a Snowman: Disney+ Announces Olaf Origin Story

✖

After starring in two feature-length animated films and a number of original shorts, Olaf is finally getting the prequel treatment. The beloved snowman first appeared in Frozen when Elsa conjured him with her powers, bringing him to life and cementing his place as one of the most popular sidekicks in Disney history. On Wednesday morning, Disney announced that the brief history of Olaf was finally going to be explored in a new original short film called Once Upon a Snowman. The short is set to be released on the Disney+ streaming service on October 23rd, just one week before the debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2.

Once Upon a Snowman will fill in the gap between the moment Elsa creates Olaf, and the time he meets Anna and Kristoff. We know that Olaf is based on the snowman that Elsa used to conjure for her sister when they were children, but that version never had his own personality. As personable as Olaf is, it stands to reason that he developed his ideas and thoughts at some point in time, that that time is the gap between Elsa and Anna in Frozen.

Josh Gad will once again voice Olaf, having provided the voice for the character for both Frozen movies and a number of original shorts.

It all started with a little magic ❄ Once Upon a Snowman, an Original Short, is streaming Oct. 23 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2cztM9GXvi — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 9, 2020

“This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen,” said director Trent Correy.” “Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

“Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the Frozen films,” said director Dan Abraham. “To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight.”

Are you looking forward to diving deeper into Olaf's backstory? Will you be watching Once Upon a Snowman when it arrives on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!

Once Upon a Snowman premieres on October 23rd on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.