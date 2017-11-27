Movies

Disney/Pixar Fans Are Hating the ‘Frozen’ Short That Plays Before ‘Coco’

Coco, the latest release from Disney/Pixar Animation, has been met with rave reviews from critics, beloved responses by audiences, and an impressive Thanksgiving box office haul that beat WB’s Justice League. In short, people are absolutely loving the film.

What people aren’t loving however, is the Disney animated short that plays before Coco begins.

As you probably know, Pixar movies usually begin with a heart-warming short film created by the studio. Disney flipped the script with Coco‘s release. Instead of a Pixar short before the film, audiences were met with Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

Viewers expected to see Coco, but were met with more than 20 minutes of Olaf’s story from Frozen, causing some to believe that they were in the wrong theater. Those who knew what was going on felt that the intro film was completely out of place, and did a disservice to Coco, and the overall Pixar brand. There were even some who believe that Olaf was a marketing ploy to get people into the theaters.

Over the Holiday weekend, fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Disney’s decision, and with the overall quality of the Frozen Adventure itself. As you can probably imagine, they didn’t hold back.

Why is this so long??

Bad move, Disney.

A Cringe-worthy affair.

