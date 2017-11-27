Disney/Pixar Fans Are Hating the ‘Frozen’ Short That Plays Before ‘Coco’

Coco, the latest release from Disney/Pixar Animation, has been met with rave reviews from critics, beloved responses by audiences, and an impressive Thanksgiving box office haul that beat WB’s Justice League. In short, people are absolutely loving the film.

What people aren’t loving however, is the Disney animated short that plays before Coco begins.

As you probably know, Pixar movies usually begin with a heart-warming short film created by the studio. Disney flipped the script with Coco‘s release. Instead of a Pixar short before the film, audiences were met with Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

Viewers expected to see Coco, but were met with more than 20 minutes of Olaf’s story from Frozen, causing some to believe that they were in the wrong theater. Those who knew what was going on felt that the intro film was completely out of place, and did a disservice to Coco, and the overall Pixar brand. There were even some who believe that Olaf was a marketing ploy to get people into the theaters.

making us endure Olaf’s Frozen Adventure to get to Coco is a metaphor for the Mexican American experience I just haven’t figured out how yet — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) November 27, 2017

Over the Holiday weekend, fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Disney’s decision, and with the overall quality of the Frozen Adventure itself. As you can probably imagine, they didn’t hold back.

Why is this so long??

Running Olaf’s Frozen Adventure before CoCo was just weird. Lasted way longer than expected and had some thinking they were in the wrong movie. #OlafsFrozenAdventure — Frazier Comma K (@papparotzi) November 26, 2017

What made Disney think its a good idea to put a 25min Olaf short into a Pixar Movie

Excuse me Disney but I want to see some quallity stuff and not the shit snowman — RainbowScreen? (@RainbowScreen1) November 27, 2017

#OlafsFrozenAdventure was cute but so long ? my dad thought we tricked him into going to see that instead of #PixarCoco hahaha ? — Ohtee.Ohtee♡ (@osassytee_) November 24, 2017

Bad move, Disney.

Disney: No one is going to want to see a movie about a Mexican kid who searches for the spirit of his dead grandparent. Better put a 20-minute Olaf short on it to put butts in seats. — Ryan W. Mead (@rwmead) November 26, 2017

What made Disney think its a good idea to put a 25min Olaf short into a Pixar Movie

A Cringe-worthy affair.

BRUH, THESE “SHORT” ANIMATED FILMS BEFORE DISNEY’S MAIN FEATURE ARE GETTING RIDICULOUS. THIS ONE IS 21 MINUTES LONG AND I DON’T GIVE A SHIT ABOUT OLAF AND HIS BULLSHIT FROZEN ADVENTURE. MY MOM IS QUICKLY LOSING INTEREST AND SHE’S GONNA BE ASLEEP BEFORE WE WATCH COCO! — Bryan R. (@ProbablyBryan) November 23, 2017

On a side note, #OlafsFrozenAdventure was a total cringe fest that was always either boring or oddly entertaining for all the wrong reasons. Every time a new song broke out, there were audible sighs from the audience. — Mitchell Black (@mitch_black4012) November 26, 2017

