One of Netflix’s Biggest Hits Worldwide Isn’t on Netflix in America

It used to be a much more common occurrence that a movie or show would be split across different streaming platforms around the world, now things are usually more streamlined. When Netflix debuts Army of the Dead for example they do so globally, it’s the only place you can watch it in every country; but that’s not the case for everything. It happens sometimes now, shows like Titans would debut on DC Universe in the US or , but not every country has those platforms; and right now one of Netflix’s biggest hits isn’t even streaming on Netflix in the United States.

According to the streamer’s own metric site, and other third party viewership platforms, the movie Mother/Android is performing huge numbers on Netflix, but not in America. If you’re in the United States and you want to watch the film you’ll have to check it out on Hulu, but since Hulu isn’t available….anywhere else but America, Netflix is the destination for it, and it’s pulling in viewers like crazy. The Netflix Top 10 website reveals that in the week from January 3 to January 9 the film was streamed 29.73 million hours worldwide (sans America) making it the #2 movie on the entire platform, just behind Don’t Look Up and ahead of recent hits like The Unforgivable and The Lost Daughter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flix Patrol, a third party viewership metric tracker, paints an even bigger picture of the success of Mother/Android on Netflix, revealing that it was more popular than Don’t Look Up the past week. They also paint a grim picture of how the film performed on Hulu, failing to crack the Top 10 in the same timeframe.

For those unaware, Mother/Android stars Chloe Grace Moretz as a pregnant woman (Georgia) who is attempting to survive the robot apocalypse and is written and directed by The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (with The Batman’s Matt Reeves serving as a producer as well). The film’s official description reads as follows:

“Set in the near future, the sci-fi thriller drama follows Georgia and her boyfriend Sam through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land-a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.”