Star Trek Discovery Season 4 Premieres on Paramount+, Pluto TV This Week for International Viewers

ViacomCBS has announced a new international distribution plan for Star Trek: Discovery Season Four. Star Trek: Discovery, which streams on Paramount+ in the United States and Crave in Canada, previously streamed on Netflix in many international markets. Last week, just ahead of season four’s premiere, ViacomCBS announced an end to that streaming arrangement, confirming that Star Trek: Discovery would move to Paramount+ in 2022 when the streaming service launches globally. While the move wasn’t unexpected, the timing was unfortunate, coming on the eve of Discovery‘s fourth season premiere. It meant that international fans would have to wait months to see the new season that North American fans began enjoying with last week’s season premiere episode, “Kobayashi Maru.”

ViacomCBS heard that outcry and has put together an arrangement so that international fans can begin watching Star Trek: Discovery‘s fourth season this Friday, November 26th. In regions where Paramount+ is already available — Australia, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Sweden, Uruguay, and Venezuela — the first two episodes will become available to stream on Friday. New episodes will follow on a weekly basis. Paramount+ is also offering new subscribers 50% off their first three months with the promotional code STARTREK.

Fans in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom will be able to watch Star Trek: Discovery Season Four via Pluto TV. Episodes will stream at 9 p.m. local time on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, simulcast on the Star Trek channel in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany, starting with the first two episodes on Friday, November 26th. Individual episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Season Four will also be available for individual purchase on certain digital platforms in the UK, Germany, France, Russia, South Korea, and additional select countries beginning November 26th.

This arrangement will help bridge the gap between Star Trek: Discovery‘s Netflix exit and Paramount+’s full international launch. Afterward, Discovery will presumably stream exclusively on Paramount+.

In Star Trek: Discovery Season Four, Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery face a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+.