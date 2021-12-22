New Movie From The Batman Screenwriter Is Now Streaming on Hulu

The new film from The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, Mother/Android, is now streaming on Hulu. The film stars Chloe Grace Moretz as a pregnant woman (Georgia) who is attempting to survive the robot apocalypse. In the film Georgia and her partner Sam — played by Euphoria star Algee Smith — are attempting to make it to Boston, the last safe city in the United States. As they make their way there, the pregnant Georgia will have to fend off murderous human-like robots as she tries to reach safety before giving birth to her child.

The film is written by Tomlin and produced by Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Rafi Crohn. Tomlin has said that Mother/Android is inspired by his own life, specifically that it is a sci-fi take on the story of his own parents who worked “to save their child amid the dangers of the Romanian Revolution”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Mother/ Android is a deeply personal story inspired by sacrifices made to bring me into this world,” Tomlin said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with Miramax and my friend Matt Reeves to tell a story that speaks to the strength of humanity in the darkest of times.”

The official description for Mother/Android is as follows: “Set in the near future, the sci-fi thriller drama follows Georgia and her boyfriend Sam through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land—a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.”

While Tomlin has gained significant notice due to his work on the eagerly anticipated The Batman, he previously spoke with ComicBook.com while promoting Project Power about his eagerness to do more original works.

“When you’re writing something original, there’s zero expectations for what it can be,” Tomlin said at the time. “So, it can just pull moves that other things can’t, and that doesn’t mean it’s better or worse. It can just be different. And so, for me, it was kind of like, I love Eight Mile. I love Collateral, and I love superpowers. I want to put them all together and talk about some stuff that I’m feeling right now. And just try to make something that is the movie that I want to see as a fan. And that’s kind of how the script came tumbling out of me.”

Mother/Android is now streaming on Hulu.