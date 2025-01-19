I Need a Sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

When they first announced a live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie, many fans of the TTRPG, myself included, were skeptical. The magic of sitting around a table and crafting a world together with your friends is tough to capture on screen, and it would be very easy to do it about a thousand wrong ways. Yet like Doctor Strange analyzing the multiverse, the folks behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hit on the one option that worked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Does every D&D fan love this movie? No, of course not. But it boasts an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes and the people who love it – like me – really love it. Given how much of our screentime is dedicated to remakes and replays, it’s frankly shocking that we’ve heard almost nothing about a sequel for a movie that somehow captures the magic of a TTRPG against all odds.

When I sat down in the theater surrounded by the friends I bullied into joining me, I had no idea what to expect. From the previews, it looked like it would be pretty good… but would it be? Shortly after I left, I ordered a Funko Pop of the druid character Doric, and as someone who has played a druid more than any other class, that’s saying something. Whether or not that Owlbear wild shape of hers breaks every rule in the book, I’m leaning rule of fun on that one… and on the film as a whole.

Doric is the socially awkward druid I needed to see in Honor Among Thieves

Somehow, despite all odds, Honor Among Thieves managed to capture the experience of playing D&D without anyone rolling a single die. The jokes and references aptly nodded to what it’s like to enjoy a campaign with friends without pulling you out of the story that’s being told. That’s no small feat, and add in the fact that the movie is just plain old-fashioned fun, and you’ve got a hit that has more rewatch potential than a lot of what I’ve sat through in theaters in recent years.

Why Another D&D Movie is a Good Idea, Really

As much as I’m happy to revisit the adventure in Honor Among Thieves, it’s time for the next campaign. After all, what party doesn’t start dreaming about what they’ll play next as that final boss battle in the current campaign approaches? I want another D&D movie because seldom else has brought me to the theater in recent years, and my popcorn quota has to get met somehow. But more than that, I genuinely think that a sequel has the chance to see the kind of financial success the first film sadly, for some reason, did not.

Chris Pine has hinted that another D&D movie might happen, but beyond that, there’s been pretty much no mention of a follow-up. Despite the fact that the film allegedly didn’t make as much at the box office as expected, I’m confident that it’s done plenty for D&D as a whole based on how many people have never played the game but still love the movie.

In these increasingly streaming-centric times, Honor Among Thieves has picked up even more of a fanbase since its theatrical run, as the bar to entry is much lower when you get to watch from home. When I post photos of my Doric Funko Pop, people may not fully get the fact that she’s a Tiefling druid, but they recognize the character. Before the movie, those Instagram posts would’ve got a lot more crickets. And that’s not nothing.

We need to see these two team up again, stat.

And then there’s another huge factor here – Baldur’s Gate 3, which didn’t come out until several months after the March 2023 theatrical release of Honor Among Thieves. Astarion alone bought a ton of new fans into the world of D&D for the first time. Would people who refer to Baldur’s Gate 3 as a “vampire dating sim with combat” be down to see Mr. Bridgerton Season 1 himself reprise a role in the next D&D movie? Yes, they would.

All this together basically spells out the need for an Honor Among Thieves sequel now, please and thank you. Bonus points if the movie features the same cast, but each playing an entirely different character to mimic the joys of the old D&D group jumping into a new adventure together.