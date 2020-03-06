Pixar’s Onward Has a Hilarious Nod to Lord of the Rings

Onward, the newest film from Pixar, is much different than any of the beloved studio’s previous works, especially when you think in terms of genre. Brave dealt with elements of fantasy back in 2012, but not nearly as heavily as Onward, making it feel more like Dungeons & Dragons than a Disney adventure. Onward creates a world filled with mythical creatures and magical spells, as well as a few great nods to the iconic works of fantasy that came before it. Early on in the movie, Onward pays a hilarious tribute to The Lord of the Rings with a subtle nod that will be hard to spot if you’re not looking for it.

Don’t worry, there aren’t any spoilers in this article. This Lord of the Rings not happens in the first 10 minutes of the movie and doesn’t have anything to do with the actual plot. It simply exists for fun.

When Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) leaves for school on his 16th birthday at the beginning of Onward, he has to stop and get breakfast on the way (thanks to every single person in his house sabotaging his efforts to eat at home). He stops at a fast food place called The Burger Shire. The marquee sign beneath the towering Burger Shire logo reads, “Now serving second breakfast.”

If you’re a big fan of Lord of the Rings, that subtle nod is sure to generate a laugh. If you’re scratching your head and wondering what’s so funny, let’s break it down.

The Shire is the place in Lord of the Rings where the Hobbits lived. That part is easy. It’s the words on the sign that really bring it home, though. Think back to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, when Aragorn questions the Hobbits about stopping to eat. He tells the four friends that they won’t stop walking until nightfall, which prompts Pippin to say they need breakfast, a meal that Aragorn claims they’ve already eaten.

“We’ve had one, yes,” Pippin replies. “But what about second breakfast?”

The line has long been a favorite amongst fans, and it’s clear that some of the folks who worked on Pixar’s Onward shared that love of Lord of the Rings.