Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy Wants to Play a Ken in Barbie Sequel

"Barbenheimer" is on a tear at the box office with both Barbie and Oppenheimer setting new highs for cinemas this year. While the latter is effectively a one-shot biopic, the former could definitely set up a franchise. In fact, with how things are going at the box office so far, it'd be more surprising if Warner Bros. didn't quickly push a sequel into development. Should Barbie 2 come to fruition, you can count on Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy wanting to appear.

"Sure, yeah! Let's read the script and let's have a conversation," Murphy told Cinefilos about playing a Ken in the Barbie sequel. "I can't wait to see it. I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer."

Is Barbie 2 going to happen?

As Barbie star Margot Robbie herself previously said, she initially pitched the idea of a billion-dollar franchise to Warner Bros. when first approaching the studio about the film.

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," Robbie said in a chat with Collider. "And then I gave a series of examples like, "dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg," that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that's been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, "And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig." And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

"Can you imagine that first meeting?" Robbie said of Jurassic Park. "They're like, "Dinosaurs? I don't know, I mean, yeah? That might turn out kind of silly." And then here we are decades later being like, "That's the greatest movie ever.""

