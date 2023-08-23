Oppenheimer Just Beat IT to Set Another Box Office Record

Oppenheimer has been thriving in theaters for the last month, in fact, it is the highest-grossing movie in domestic history to never reach number one at the box office. The Christopher Nolan film has beaten multiple box office records since it was released, and it just became the director’s fourth-highest grossing movie. Earlier this month, Oppenheimer surpassed Fifty Shades of Grey at the box office, allowing it to crack into the top ten-grossing Rated R movies of all time. Now, it just surpassed IT (2017) to enter the top five.

Oppenheimer has now earned $727,524,270 worldwide, beating IT‘s $701,012,746total. The four films to beat are now The Matrix Reloaded ($738,576,929), Deadpool ($781,947,691), Deadpool 2 ($786,362,370), and Joker ($1,066,208,658). While Oppenheimer doesn’t stand a chance of taking over the top spot, the film could definitely continue rising on the Rated R list before it leaves theaters.

Will Barbie Become Warner Bros.’s Highest-Grossing Movie Ever?

Barbie, which was released the same day as Oppenheimer, has made $1,286,157,780 worldwide so far. The Greta Gerwig-directed film beat The Dark Knight to become Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, but it’s still not number one for the studio overall. Worldwide, Barbie only needs to beat Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II, which earned $1,315,363,647. However, Barbie is still in fourth place on Warner Bros.’s international list with a current overseas total of $713,296,133. The movies to beat are Joker ($730,757,347), Aquaman ($808,696,893), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II ($934,170,490).

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.



