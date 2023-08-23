Box Office: Barbie Becomes 10th Movie Ever to Reach Major Milestone

This Barbie is back to No. 1. After four weeks atop the box office, Barbie was dethroned by Warner Bros.’ own Blue Beetle over the weekend when the DC movie took first place with a $25 million. But the superhero’s reign was shortlived. The “Barbillion” behemoth squashed Blue Beetle on Monday — grossing $2.64 million to the DC pic’s $2.18 million — and again on Tuesday, adding another $3.4 million to its $1.28 billion haul. While Blue Beetle bombed, earning $3.2 million on Tuesday for a current stateside total of $30 million, Barbie is adding another pink feather to its sparkled cap after just 33 days in theaters.

Last week, Barbie beat Batman when Greta Gerwig’s comedy surpassed Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight as Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing release ever domestically ($572.8 million versus the 2008 superhero sequel’s $536 million). And now the doll is only the 10th film in history to gross more than $20 million in its fifth week at the box office.

Top 10 Blockbusters to Gross More Than $20 Million in the 5th Week



Titanic (1997) $30 million The Sixth Sense (1999) $29.2 million Avatar (2009) $42.7 million Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) $20.4 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) $26.3 million

Black Panther (2018) $26.6 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) $20 million Top Gun: Maverick (2022) $29.6 million Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) $32.8 million Barbie (2023) $21 million



Barbie is currently the 21st highest-grossing film ever and the No. 2 biggest hit of the year so far, behind only the animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s $1.35 billion. Both films will add to their record-breaking box office hauls when movie tickets are discounted to just $4 for National Cinema Day this Sunday, August 27th, at more than 3,000 participating U.S. theaters.

“As distribution chiefs, we’re not often rendered speechless by a film’s performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water,” Warner Bros.’ Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, and Andrew Cripps, President of International Distribution, said when the movie crossed the $1 billion mark on August 6th. “This is a watershed moment for Barbie,and no one but Greta Gerwig could have brought this cross-generationalicon and her world to life in such a funny, emotional and entertainingstory, one that is resonating with all four quadrants of moviegoers andliterally turning the entire world pink. Long lines and repeat viewingsprove that movies are back in a big, big way, and we look forward to seeing just how far Barbie can go in the real world.”