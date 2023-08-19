Oppenheimer Hits Another Major Box Office Milestone

It's been an exciting summer for movies as Barbie is finally expected to lose the top spot at the box office in its fifth weekend thanks to DC's Blue Beetle. Of course, Greta Gerwig's Barbie was released the same weekend as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which has also been thriving at the box office. In fact, it is now one of the top ten-grossing Rated R movies of all time and the highest-grossing movie in domestic history to never reach number one at the box office. This weekend, Nolan managed to beat himself, overtaking Interstellar to become the director's fourth-highest-grossing movie.

Nolan's top-grossing film was The Dark Knight Rises ($1,081,153,097) followed by The Dark Knight ($1,006,234,167) and Inception ($836,848,102). Oppenheimer is expected to cross $700,000,000 this weekend, topping Interstellar's $677,896,797.

Will Barbie Become Warner Bros.'s Highest-Grossing Movie Ever?

Barbie recently beat The Dark Knight to become Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, but it's still not number one for the studio overall. Worldwide, Barbie only needs to beat Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II, which earned $1,315,363,647. However, Barbie is still in seventh place on Warner Bros.'s international list with a current overseas total of $659,987,253. The movies to beat are The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies ($685,203,251), The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug ($701,116,914), The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey ($711,934,977), Joker ($730,757,347), Aquaman ($808,696,893), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II ($934,170,490).

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.





