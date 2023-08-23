The fastest man alive couldn’t leg it out at the box office with just $268 million worldwide, but The Flash is racing to the No. 1 slot on 4K UHD disc sales. The Flash 4K edition, on sale August 29th, is the #1 best seller in Fantasy Blu-ray discs on Amazon. In second place: The Flash Blu-ray. The DC movie from director Andy Muschietti is also in-demand at Walmart — one of the retailers offering an exclusive collector’s edition — and is labeled a best-seller on 4K and Blu-ray. Below, check out all your options to own The Flash:

The Flash 4K steelbook can be pre-ordered exclusively at Best Buy for $36.99, while the standard 4K, Blu-ray, and digital copy set will run you $29.96 on Amazon. Exclusive packaging with collectible art cards is available on Blu-ray at Target, priced $26.99, while The Flash: Icon Edition housed in a three-layer digipack is offered exclusively at Walmart for $34.96.

Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry Allen (Ezra Miller)uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of thepast. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters thefuture, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon)has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroesto turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian (Sasha Calle)…albeitnot the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he isin and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to racefor his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to resetthe universe?

The Flash special features include deleted scenes, featurettes, and the original scripted podcast story The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus.

Making the Flash: Worlds Collide – featurette

Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse – featurette

Let’s Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again – featurette

The Bat Chase – featurette

Saving Supergirl – featurette

Battling Zod – featurette

Fighting Dark Flash – featurette

The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlett Speedster – featurette

Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton – featurette

Deleted Scenes

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus Trailer

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: Priorities

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: The Inherent Dangers of Time Travel

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: Fully Torqued

THE FLASH Featurette Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes Of The Creation Of Barry Allen’s New Suit

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: The Psychodrome

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: Cyclotron Don

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: Blackout In Session

The Flash is streaming August 25th on Max and is available to own August 29th on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.