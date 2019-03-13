Original ‘Aladdin’ Star Throwing Shade at Adaptation on Social Media for Getting Replaced

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who voiced Iago in the animated verion of Aladdin, is apparently not very happy about not getting a call to reprise the role in the upcoming, live-action adaptation of the blockbuster.

While the comedian has not himself responded to the casting of Alan Tudyk in the role, Gottfried has been retweeting numerous irate fans, many of whom are repeating the same familiar refrain of “f–k this movie.”

You can see some examples of screenshots in the attached gallery.

Gottfried premiered the role in the 1992 movie, and reprised it two years later for the direct-to-VHS animated sequel The Return of Jafar, as well as the 1996 DTV sequel Aladdin and the King of Thieves. During that period, he also voiced the character in the Aladdin animated TV series in 1994 and 1995. In 2002, Gottfried would bring back Iago for Mickey’s House of Villains, around the time he was recurring in the role on Disney’s House of Mouse. In addition to numerous video game projects, Gottfried returned to the role one last time in 2007’s Disney Princess Enchanted Tales: Follow Your Dreams.

Gottfried is not the first voice actor to voice his discontent with a casting change this month; Matthew Lillard, who took on the role of Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo movie but eventually crossed over into animation to replace the retiring Casey Kasem in the role, took to Twitter to thank fans who were furious that Warner Bros. had not only recast Shaggy for an upcoming, animated feature film…but they had not informed Lillard of the decision, leaving him to learn about it through the grapevine.

Gottfried is a legend in the stand-up field, with a documentary film titled Gilbert about his life and a long, celebrated career that ranges from years as the voice of the Aflec duck to headlining celebrity roasts of Bob Saget, Joan Rivers, Hugh Hefner, and Donald Trump.

Gottfried currently voices Mr. Mxyzptlk on Justice League Action.

