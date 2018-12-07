Movies

Fans Want Paddington to Host the Oscars

Earlier this week, Kevin Hart was announced as the host of the 2019 Oscars, only for homophobic […]

Earlier this week, Kevin Hart was announced as the host of the 2019 Oscars, only for homophobic tweets and stand up routines from earlier in his career to resurface and spark backlash against the newly-appointed host. Hart opted to step down from hosting duties instead of offering an apology, with the Academy having to start searching for a replacement, which many social media users think should be Paddington.

Admittedly, having a CGI bear host a ceremony in the tangible world might present some difficulties, but if Tupac can perform in concert, having Paddington introduce celebrities to hand awards to other celebrities shouldn’t be too outside the realm of possibility.

Being confirmed as the host of the Oscars would surely lift Paddington’s spirits, as the announcement of this year’s nominees for the Golden Globe Awards saw a Paddington-shaped absence, leading social media to wonder the validity of such an awards show. Were Paddington to host the Oscars, he would also be able to easily accept the many awards Paddington 2 will likely earn, which would hopefully make the show move more quickly.

