Fans Want Paddington to Host the Oscars

Earlier this week, Kevin Hart was announced as the host of the 2019 Oscars, only for homophobic tweets and stand up routines from earlier in his career to resurface and spark backlash against the newly-appointed host. Hart opted to step down from hosting duties instead of offering an apology, with the Academy having to start searching for a replacement, which many social media users think should be Paddington.

Admittedly, having a CGI bear host a ceremony in the tangible world might present some difficulties, but if Tupac can perform in concert, having Paddington introduce celebrities to hand awards to other celebrities shouldn’t be too outside the realm of possibility.

Being confirmed as the host of the Oscars would surely lift Paddington’s spirits, as the announcement of this year’s nominees for the Golden Globe Awards saw a Paddington-shaped absence, leading social media to wonder the validity of such an awards show. Were Paddington to host the Oscars, he would also be able to easily accept the many awards Paddington 2 will likely earn, which would hopefully make the show move more quickly.

Scroll down to see fans who are dying to have Paddington host the Oscars!

Let Him Do It

I said it once and I’ll say it again, let Paddington host the Oscars. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) December 7, 2018

Far Less Problematic

paddington is not homophobic let paddington host the oscars — Aly Monroe (@monroealy) December 7, 2018

Good Track Record

if paddington can turn that prison around he can win over the crowd as oscars host — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) December 4, 2018

LGBT Icon

paddington, a proud LGBT icon, is excited to announce he will be taking over as oscars host — jess (@TWlNSUNS) December 7, 2018

Problem Solved

Just let Paddington host the Oscars, guys. Problem solved. pic.twitter.com/TmMJ64JVW3 — Adam Chitwood (@adamchitwood) December 7, 2018

The Perfect Trio

Let Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish host the Oscars along with Paddington you cowards. — out of context ilarie (@donkeefers) December 7, 2018

We Will All Be Better

Let Paddington Bear host the #Oscars. He won’t make jokes about anyone, he will probably accidentally set the stage on fire. He will celebrate the winners with his whole heart and console the losers with his whole heart. We will all be better people for it. — J.P. Polewczak (@jp_polewczak) December 7, 2018

He’ll Be On Stage Anyway

Can we not just agree since it will win EVERY AWARD up for grabs that Paddington should just host the Oscars as well.#PaddingtonForAllTheWins @paddingtonbear pic.twitter.com/ZdywaknZHc — Richard Laird (@rglaird85) December 7, 2018

People Aren’t Ready

Although I don’t know if anyone has ever hosted and won every single award so maybe people aren’t ready for Paddington to host the oscars — Michael Cathcart (@mcathcart13) December 5, 2018

You Fools