Oscars 2021: Glenn Close Dominates the Academy Awards With "Da Butt" Dance

Glenn Close did Da Butt dance on national television, and the Internet probably wasn’t expecting that on Sunday night. The Oscars is in full swing and Lil Rel was called upon to fill some time. His game with previous Oscar winners for Best Song saw him approach Daniel Kaluuya, Andra Day, and Close. Each one was given a small clip and asked whether it was a Best Song winner or a nominee. Well, Kaluuya and Day were pretty stumped when called upon. But, the beloved actress absolutely nailed her turn on the mic. She correctly singled out E.U.’s massive hit from the School Daze soundtrack. Social media was absolutely floored at that alone, but then she got to dancing. The comedian clearly didn’t expect Close to shake her derrière on TV like that, but she was game to have some fun. Audiences clearly enjoyed it too as she began to trend all over the platform.

The actress actually talked about what she would have done if she won. ”I actually haven't, but I have this fantasy — and I think I would actually do it — that I might take it to the local library for people to look at; I might take it to the coffee shop I go to a lot," Close explained to People. ”So that people can actually see what it's like. To kind of bring this world into everyday life. That's what I will do.”

