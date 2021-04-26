Oscars 2021: Glenn Close Dominates the Academy Awards With "Da Butt" Dance
Glenn Close did Da Butt dance on national television, and the Internet probably wasn’t expecting that on Sunday night. The Oscars is in full swing and Lil Rel was called upon to fill some time. His game with previous Oscar winners for Best Song saw him approach Daniel Kaluuya, Andra Day, and Close. Each one was given a small clip and asked whether it was a Best Song winner or a nominee. Well, Kaluuya and Day were pretty stumped when called upon. But, the beloved actress absolutely nailed her turn on the mic. She correctly singled out E.U.’s massive hit from the School Daze soundtrack. Social media was absolutely floored at that alone, but then she got to dancing. The comedian clearly didn’t expect Close to shake her derrière on TV like that, but she was game to have some fun. Audiences clearly enjoyed it too as she began to trend all over the platform.
Glenn Close, everyone! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/akwOxvRS6s— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
The actress actually talked about what she would have done if she won. ”I actually haven't, but I have this fantasy — and I think I would actually do it — that I might take it to the local library for people to look at; I might take it to the coffee shop I go to a lot," Close explained to People. ”So that people can actually see what it's like. To kind of bring this world into everyday life. That's what I will do.”
Did you catch this moment on the telecast? Let us know down in the comments!
Winner.
prevnext
Glenn Close may not ever win an Oscar, but she just won the Oscars.#Oscars #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/Z4HNc8WuJn— Terry Plucknett (@almostsideterry) April 26, 2021
This is just so wild
prevnext
I may have just witnessed one of the greatest moments in #Oscars history.#Oscars2021 #GlennClose pic.twitter.com/mAq1kp2VRI— Makia Martin (@ALovelyPuzzle) April 26, 2021
We'll never know
prevnext
I can't tell if Glenn Close is doing a bit or really knows all this. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GQEXQOIn6C— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) April 26, 2021
LOL
prevnext
GLENN CLOSE KILLED THE TWERKING! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TjymYEvSO2— Isaac ''Paper Garden'' Brown (@IPaperGardenB) April 26, 2021
Just bask in it
prevnext
#DaButt #GlennClose #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LmQL96u7n3— Filipe Torres (@immatower) April 26, 2021
What a year
prevnext
Glenn close won actress of the century with DABUTT...yeaeya awhaaa...what you going to do about it! 🤣— Danielle Hinton (@sunshinelol1) April 26, 2021
Pretty much
prevnext
Glenn Close just won the Oscars!!— Katrina e'L (@OK_HuRriCane) April 26, 2021
Just wild energy
prev
The #Oscars are so weird this year. Haphazard clips shown for categories. Strange order of presenting. Glenn Close shaking #DaButt. pic.twitter.com/m98Rpu1SPs— 𝔹𝔹-𝕂𝟠 (@Kamiduu) April 26, 2021