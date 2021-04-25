Oscars 2021: How to Stream Online or Watch on TV

✖

The 93rd Academy Awards takes place tonight, Sunday, April 25th with the awards ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The event will air on ABC as well as be available online on ABC's website with cable login or via the ABC app for subscribers.

When audiences tune in for this year's Academy Awards, it will be a little different than ceremonies of years past. Unlike the Emmys which went all virtual last year, this year's Academy Awards will have an in-person telecast but will be broadcast from multiple locations – Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theater. Even with the event being in-person, attendance will still be limited with not many people allowed at the event unless they are a nominee, guest of a nominee, or a presenter.

In addition to the awards ceremony itself beginning at 8 p.m. ET, the Oscars pre-show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. which will feature prerecorded performances of all five songs nominated for Best Music (Original Song). Here’s how to watch.

What: 2021 Oscars

Date: April 25, 2021

Time: Pre-Show at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ceremony at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, California

Online: Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. ABC online streaming using your cable or television provider login. ABC app for subscribers

TV: ABC television

This year's Academy Awards is also taking place a bit later. Originally set for February 28th, the ceremony was postponed until April with the delay allowing an extended window of competition for the awards as this year's eligibility window ran from January 1, 2020, through February 28, 2021, rather than the typical January to December schedule.

And when it comes to those films, there is some solid competition. Netflix's Mank leads the way in nominations with 10, followed by The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 all with six nominations each. Those seven films along with Promising Young Woman are all up for Best Picture. You can check out the full list of nominations here.

The Oscars pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET. tonight, Sunday, April 25th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for all the latest Oscar updates and coverage.