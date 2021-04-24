Oscar Nominees 2021: Complete List of Nominations

The 93rd Academy Awards are nearly upon us as Hollywood's brightest stars will soon find out if their work over the past year will be recognized as the best in the land. With a global pandemic still in full effect, the organizers behind this year's event have had their work cut out for them as they've been busy organizing the Oscars between two separate sites in Los Angeles.

In addition to having a base at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard as with years past, the show is also expanding to Union Station, so attendees will have ample room to practice social distancing. Only those nominated will be able to attend the ceremony, and if nominees are unable to travel due to quarantine restrictions, there have been 20 different remote locations established around the globe in major markets like London and Paris.

A few more firsts have taken place this year, as it's the first time in Academy Awards in recent history — at least since the 6th Academy Awards in 1934 — that films from two separate calendar years will be eligible for awards. On top of that, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also waived the previous requirement of films needing a theatrical release to be eligible for Oscar consideration. Because of that, feature films that were added straight to streaming services throughout 2020 were able to earn a nomination without entering theaters.

