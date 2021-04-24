Oscar Nominees 2021: Complete List of Nominations
The 93rd Academy Awards are nearly upon us as Hollywood's brightest stars will soon find out if their work over the past year will be recognized as the best in the land. With a global pandemic still in full effect, the organizers behind this year's event have had their work cut out for them as they've been busy organizing the Oscars between two separate sites in Los Angeles.
In addition to having a base at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard as with years past, the show is also expanding to Union Station, so attendees will have ample room to practice social distancing. Only those nominated will be able to attend the ceremony, and if nominees are unable to travel due to quarantine restrictions, there have been 20 different remote locations established around the globe in major markets like London and Paris.
A few more firsts have taken place this year, as it's the first time in Academy Awards in recent history — at least since the 6th Academy Awards in 1934 — that films from two separate calendar years will be eligible for awards. On top of that, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also waived the previous requirement of films needing a theatrical release to be eligible for Oscar consideration. Because of that, feature films that were added straight to streaming services throughout 2020 were able to earn a nomination without entering theaters.
Keep scrolling to see the entire list of nominees for this year's Oscars ceremony.
Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Animated Feature Film
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Cinematography
- Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
- Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
- Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
- Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design
- Alexandra Byrne, Emma
- Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Trish Summerville, Mank
- BinaDaigeler, Mulan
- Massimo Cantini Parrini, Pinocchio
Best Director
- Thomas Vinterbeg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
- Colette
- A concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
Best Film Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best International Feature Film
- Another Round
- Better Days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Music (Original Song)
- "Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah
- "Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
- "Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- "Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead
- "Speak Now," One Night in Miami...
Best Short Film (Animated)
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Best Short Film (Live Action)
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami...
- The White Tiger
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
*****
The 93rd Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, April 25th.
Cover photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Imagesprev