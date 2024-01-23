Barbie Star Addresses Greta Gerwig Oscars Snub

One Barbie star addressed the Oscars snub of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling managed to nab nominations for their role in the blockbuster. But, the actress is really disappointed for her friends. In her quick interview with Entertainment Weekly, they both deserved to be recognized for their contributions to the movie and the cinema lanscape at large. After all, yo really can't tell the story of 2023 without Barbie summer at the theater. (Yeah, Oppenheimer was there too!) Still, it's a real moment of achievement for Ferrera and she had to take a moment to reflect on that moment as well.

"Their work in both of those categories was phenomenal and in my book [they] deserve to be acknowledged for the history they made, for the ground they broke, for the beautiful artistry," Ferrera told EW when asked. "They're my girls, and I want to see them celebrated for their amazingness, so that part of it is definitely bittersweet."

When the topic shifted to her own triumph, the moment was palpable. "It's so surreal and a dream come true for me," the actress said through clear emotion. "I can so viscerally remember being a kid watching the Academy Awards and watching Halle Berry win, watching Julia Roberts win, and just dreaming one day that I would be in that room. It's a lot to process. It's exciting to say the least. I think words kind of fail."

Barbie's Big Impact For Women Filmmakers

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

So many stars in Hollywood have talked about how Barbie is going to open doors for female-led projects. Last week, Sharon Stone told Ferrera about her own failed attempt to make Barbie in the 90s. Next time, studios might be more willing to engage with the idea of a big property not being sold directly to men. Robbie told Collider that she thought Barbie was always going to be a smash.

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," Barbie star Margot Robbie previously told Collider. "And then I gave a series of examples like, "dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg," that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that's been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, "And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig." And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

Will There Be A Barbie 2?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

With this kind of commercial success, the question of sequels is inevitable. Margot Robbie talked to Variety about the constant whispers around Barbie 2. While the star understands the demands for another entry with Greta Gerwig, it doesn't seem like there is an eminent announcement. They basically put out the movie they wanted to with Barbie, and it would take a really great idea to get the band back together.

"Everything went into Barbie – and that's how Greta works," Robbie explained. "She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one. So I don't know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don't know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

Do you think they deserved nominations? Let us know down in the comments!