‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’: Introducing Jaeger Academy Promo Released

The Pacific Defense Corps is officially recruiting.

Legendary Pictures has launched a new promotional program or Pacific Rim: Uprising allowing fans to enlist in Jaeger Academy.

The Jaeger Academy wants to know if you have what it takes to be your best self and pilot a Jaeger in the battle against Kaiju. Here’s an official description of the program:

Do you have what it takes to become a Jaeger Pilot? Welcome to Jaeger Academy, where you will learn to pilot the most powerful machines to ever walk the Earth, and become the most heroic version of yourself. Enlist now to test yourself in Pan Pacific Defense Corps missions for the chance to become immortalized in the Hall of Heroes, have your name in the film credits, name a Jaeger from the film, and more! Join the Uprising now to stand tall for all humanity.

While the Hall of Heroes contest is now closed, fans can still visit the Jaeger Academy website to answer Pacific Rim trivia questions and design their own custom Jaeger mech.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is a sequel to the first Pacific Rim, which was directed by Guillermo del Toro. The film stars John Boyega and is directed by Steven S. DeKnight. Both have spoken about what the film means to them.

“I loved the first Pacific Rim,” said Boyega. “That classic tale of robots and that holds weight and that holds power. Everybody has felt that feeling when those monsters go through a city. It creates an instant excitement.”

DeKnight said, “I grew up watching the old giant monster movies from Japan. The classics like Ultraman, Space Giants, and of course Godzilla. I just ate it up. With the technology we have, we have a chance to make it that much more spectacular. Ultimately it’s a world conflict and everyone’s putting aside their differences and come together.”

Boyega added, “Pacific Rim Uprising gives an answer back to those monsters that we’ve grown up watching. If they were to attack us, what would we have? We have the Jaegers.

“I can announce that this is the most action that I’ve ever done. It’s like getting a ticket to the best boxing match ever.”

Pacific Rim Uprising opens in theaters on March 23, 2018.