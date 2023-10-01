Paramount+ Just Got a Classic Film Trilogy

Paramount+ has a treat for Burt Reynolds fans as Smokey and the Bandit is finally available on the platform. Beginning today, you can stream Smokey and the Bandit, Smokey and the Bandit II, and Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 are all there for your viewing pleasure. When it comes to old-school movie stars, it would be hard to do better than Burt Reynolds. The 1977 blockbuster has remained a viewer favorite amongst movie buff. Pop culture constantly calls back to Reynolds's work with these movies. Sally Field and Jackie Gleason also star in this high-octane project.

Here's the synopsis for Smokey and the Bandit: "Get ready to tear up the highway with the Bandit (Burt Reynolds), a fun-loving, fast-talking trucker who takes on his craziest haul yet – delivering 400 cases of beer from Texarkana to Atlanta in just 28 hours. With Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason) hot on his trail and eager to teach him some respect for the law, the Bandit joins forces with good ol' boy, Cledus (Jerry Reed) and runaway bride Carrie (Sally Field). Gear up for huge laughs, pedal-to-the-metal action, and some of the wildest car crashes ever filmed!"

Burt Reynolds Loved Making These Movies

Reynolds had a passion for the film industry and was working on his craft right up until his passing. The actor reportedly died while preparing for a role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The director spoke about Reynolds's drive with CBS Sunday Morning back in 2021. While he was sad to not have the beloved star aboard his movie, it did make him happy that Reynolds could find some joy running lines in his final days. Here's what the filmmaker had to say about the Hollywood legend.

"I got a chance to rehearse with him," Tarantino explained when pressed. "I'm officially the last role he played because he came to the script reading so that was his last acting. Not only that but the night he died, what he was doing before he passed on was he was running lines with his assistant. That's like sad and beautiful at the same time....He was so happy. I can honestly say he died happy. I'm not saying he died happy because of me, but he was happy, he was definitely happy when he passed on."

Reynolds Commanded A Lot of Respect In Hollywood

Over the years, a lot of people showed their love for Reynolds. After he died, all sorts of celebrities shared their remembrances of the movie star. Smokey and the Bandit was on the mind of Sally Field. She issued a statement on her former love and his family also chimed-in.

"There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away," Field wrote back in 2018. "They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy."

His niece, Nancy Lee Hess issued a statement as well, "My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students. He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that's who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino (in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and the amazing cast that was assembled."

"So many people have already contacted me, to tell me how they benefitted professionally and personally from my uncle's kindness," Hess added. "I want to thank all of his amazing fans who have always supported and cheered him on, through all of the hills and valleys of his life and career. My family and I appreciate the outpouring of love for my uncle, and I ask that everyone please respect our family's privacy at this very difficult time."

Do you love Smokey and the Bandit? Let us know down in the comments!