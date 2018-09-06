Sally Field Issues Statement After Burt Reynolds’ Death

Today marks the tragic passing of Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds, causing an outpouring of support and tributes from family, friends, and various colleagues around Hollywood.

One of Reynolds most revered performances came in Smokey and the Bandit, in which he starred alongside Sally Field. The two shared a brief romance, but the film went down to cement their legacy as Hollywood icons early in their careers.

Field issued a statement on Reynolds’ passing to the Associated Press, echoing the sentiments being expressed by others.

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy,” Field’s statement reads.

Reynolds passed away at the age of 82, located at the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida. His family issued a statement to the Hollywood Reporter that included poignant words from his niece, Nancy Lee Hess.

“My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate, and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans, and acting students,” said Hess.

“He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino [in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

Other celebrities issued touching tributes to the iconic actor, including a statement from longtime admirer Kevin Smith who frequently referenced Reynolds in his films.

“As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades,” Smith posted. “I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go…”

Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Boogie Nights, and is known for films such as Deliverance, Cannonball Run, Smokey and the Bandit, and The Longest Yard. He is survived by his son Quinton.