Paul Reiser Discusses Reuniting With Beverly Hills Cop Cast After Nearly 40 Years

It has been decades since Paul Reiser last joined up with the cast of Beverly Hills Cop, but he will reteam with Eddie Murphy and company in the upcoming Netflix original Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The star, best known for his roles in '80s and '90s comedies, is currently out there talking about his new comic book series, Marvel's Aliens: What If...?. The star took time out to speak with ComicBook.com about the comic, as well as his work in projects like Stranger Things and Axel F, noting that while he might be better known for other things, one of his lines from Beverly Hills Cop is the most quoted gag of his career.

Reiser told us the story of how he actually ad-libbed a line that has turned out to be surprisingly enduring -- so much so that it gets a callback in Axel F. Almost 40 years later, that's pretty impressive.

"It was like 40 years since we first did it," Reiser recalled. "When we first did the first Beverly Hills Cop, I had already known Eddie from the clubs, from the comedy clubs. So it was really easy to play, and I didn't feel intimidated by him, which I probably would've otherwise. But the funny thing about that, I only had a few lines, I think two or three scenes. And one scene that was the scene in the locker room, it's the one line that more than anything I've ever done, I think people come over and strangers will go, 'Hey, this is not my locker.' Which was an improv that I had to do only because there was no line to get me out of the scene."

"I'm in the locker room with Eddie and the captain comes down and starts chewing out Eddie, and I'm standing there, I go, I shouldn't be here. How do I get out of the scene? I went, oh, wait. And I, and I'm literally off frame for half the line, but for some reason that line from that movie, people used to come over to me and do variations of the line," Reiser continued. "I'll be in an airport and somebody would go, 'Hey, that's not my suitcase.' I go, 'What? I don't know what you're talking about.' And I went, 'Oh, from the movie. Okay, geez. Okay.' So I think we even did a callback to it in this one. I don't remember. But anyway, it was a trip. The short answer is it was a trip. And Eddie looks the same. I don't know how he did that."

Marvel's Aliens: What If…? releases on March 6th, 2024.