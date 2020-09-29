Paul Rudd Dancing To September Goes Viral

✖

A week ago, on the 21st of September, countless music fans found a new way to enjoy Earth, Wind & Fire's September. The song, which specifies that date by name throughout, has become an online favorite in recent years, and a new supercut set to the song with another online favorite, Paul Rudd, quickly took the internet by storm. Seemingly originating from the "Paul Rudd Dancing to" Twitter account, the video uses footage of Rudd from Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show, Anchorman 2, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, and even Marvel's Ant-Man. As of this writing the video has gone viral throughout the platform, with over 3.2 million views on their post alone. Watch it for yourself below!

it’s time pic.twitter.com/c6DqnpxZkL — paul rudd dancing to (@pauldancing) September 21, 2020

This video marks the second viral clip of Rudd to make the rounds online in as many days. Previously a hilarious new PSA as part of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's "Mask Up America" Campaign featured him playing a "certified young person" explaining the benefits and importance of wearing a mask in public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video he explains to his fellow young people why wearing a mask is important, noting that "masks protect you and your dank squad because caring about other people is the new not caring about other people" and closes things up by saying "we've gotta yeet this virus." Hot Ones host Sean Evans even cameos in the video, including a hilarious recreation of their viral "look at us" meme all while wearing a face mask.

Rudd remains a fan favorite online for obvious reasons, his seemingly inability to age and appearances in modern classics like Anchorman, Wet Hot American Summer, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to name just a few. He'll return to the world of superheroes for a third Ant-Man movie in the near future as well, starring alongside Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp once again.

"I'm very, very proud of Ant-Man. I love the character," Rudd told The Ringer last month about playing the role. "When I first learned about Ant-Man, I thought, 'What a weird, interesting, funny ability.' He shrinks and can talk to ants [laughs]....I liked that it was a regular guy that seemed to be thrown into this extraordinary world and had to try, and continues to try, to adapt to it all," Rudd said. "And that his struggles are real, and they're human struggles, and it was funny, and it was cool to be a part of such elite company, for sure."

A report surfaced earlier this month that Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors has been tapped for the role of Kang the Conqueror in the film. Marvel's untitled Ant-Man 3 is reportedly looking to release in 2022.