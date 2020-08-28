Ant-Man 3 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

✖

Days after Peyton Reed confirmed work on Ant-Man 3 was still moving forward despite a global pandemic, Yahoo! Entertainment is reporting the threequel is due out in 2022. Speaking with the filmmaker as he did a press tour for Bring It On's 20th Anniversary, Yahoo! reports the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starring Marvel sequel is currently set for one of Marvel's 2022 release dates, barring any further delays.

As it stands now, it's a general understanding Ant-Man 3 will begin production in the first part of 2021 — again, barring any future delays — which would place it in a perfect spot for Marvel's last remaining date in 2022 on October 7th. Of course, that all depends on the sequels for Black Panther and Captain Marvel keeping their release dates, which fall on May 6, 2022 and July 8, 2022, respectively.

In the same chat, Reed seemingly confirmed the third flick in the Ant-Man franchise will carry the Ant-Man and the Wasp brand, much like it's predecessor.

“They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that,” Reed tells the digital news site.“And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way."

Though the filmmaker stopped short of confirming any plot details, he did confirm he he Rick and Morty alum Jeff Loveness did manage to flesh out a story for the film. "We have [craksed the story]," Reed adds. "Nothing is official yet, but we're quietly working. We're working through the pandemic."

When we spoke with the helmer on the circuit for Ant-Man and the Wasp, he expressed full interest in returning to the Quantum Realm and fleshing the dimension out further.

"I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie," Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. "In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground."

He added, "There are definitely things in this movie that, if we're fortunate enough to make another one, there's a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we're just dipping our toes into it."

