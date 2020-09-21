Daily Distraction For September 21, 2020
The Daily Distraction rounds up the biggest news of the past 24 hours, bringing the biggest headlines from ComicBook.com to one place with a unique spin.
Below is a round up of the headlines featured in Daily Distraction.
WandaVision's Trailer Released
- "When it comes to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a lot remains in flux thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Release dates for various projects, including Black Widow and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but there is one bright spot for Marvel fans. WandaVision is set to make its debut this year and fans are getting a whole new look at the upcoming Disney+ series. The first official trailer for WandaVision was released Sunday night during the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards." -Nicole Drum
No Elf Sequel, Ever
- "In the year 2003, Jon Favreau was still making his transition from raunchy comedy actor in films like Swingers and Very Bad Things to behind-the-camera director. Fresh off his crime comedy made, he delivered his sophomore effort in a little Christmas movie known as Elf. Arriving in theaters right after actor Will Ferrell had departed Saturday Night Live, the film quickly became a staple of Christmas movies and propelled Ferrell into superstardom (combined with his other 2003 comedy Old School) and put Favreau on the path toward becoming an architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If a new interview is to be believed, Ferrell and Favreau perhaps not liking each other is why Elf 2 never happened." -Spencer Perry
New World of Warcraft Movie in Development
- "A new World of Warcraft movie is reportedly in the works and that’s good news for fans of the series. Legendary Pictures already has the next WOW entry in development according to Daniel Ritchman. Travis Fimmel of Vikings fame starred in the original film, which didn’t exactly light the world on fire in America. However, Warcraft did some tidy numbers in overseas markets indicating that the appetite is there for some CGI chaos. Duncan Jones directed the first effort and has been adamant that there was more room to explore the World of Warcraft lore in subsequent projects. One would only need to look to Blizzard themselves for proof of this concept. They’re busy adding more pages to the already hefty tome of lore in the series and don’t look to be slowing down any time soon." -Aaron Perine
