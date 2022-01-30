Fast & Furious Saga Star Welcomes Jason Momoa to the Fast Family

Fast-ten your seatbelts: Jason Momoa is going from Atlantis to Pluto when he joins the Fast Family in Fast & Furious 10. “Pluto here we come,” wrote Momoa’s Fast 10 co-star Tyrese Gibson on Instagram, welcoming the Aquaman actor to the Fast Saga that shifted gears when it launched Roman (Gibson) and Tej (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges) to space in last summer’s F9. Momoa, who recently wrapped filming on DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is believed to appear as a villain in the first chapter of the two-part Fast finale shooting this spring for Universal Pictures.

“Yeaaaahhhhhh we outta here!!!!! Welcome to the #FASTFAMILY!!!!!,” Gibson wrote in a post tagging Momoa on Instagram. “@prideofgypsies Pluto here we come!!!!!!”

Momoa’s casting comes after Luke Hobbs actor Dwayne Johnson — who had Fast feuds with both Gibson and franchise star-producer Vin Diesel on social media — announced he “would not be returning” to Fast & Furious despite starring in such blockbuster hits as 2011’s Fast Five and 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news of Momoa’s role, Fast Saga producers sought an actor “who could fill the needed quotient of star and muscle power” to replace Johnson. It’s unclear whether Momoa’s character will be friend or foe to the Fast Family.

Momoa joins a cast that includes franchise regulars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Bridges, and Gibson. Charlize Theron, who played cyberterrorist Cipher in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious and F9, is also expected to return. Universal has yet to announce whether franchise newcomer John Cena will be back as Jakob Toretto after stepping behind the wheel in F9.

Gibson has played big-mouthed ex-convict Roman Pearce since 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, where he starred opposite Paul Walker, and has rolled with Dominic Toretto’s (Diesel) crew in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and F9.

Universal Pictures has dated the untitled Fast & Furious 10 to race into theaters on May 19, 2023. Fast 10 Part 2 is planned with returning franchise director Justin Lin.