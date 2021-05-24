Jurassic Park, Fast Five, and Everything Else Coming to Peacock in June 2021
The summer is upon us and Peacock is celebrating the arrival of the season with a bunch of new additions to its already packed lineup. There will be quite a few new movies and shows coming to Peacock over the course of the next month, making June a great time to check out all that the service has to offer. With just another week until the new month arrives, Peacock has announced the full slate of movies and TV shows coming in June.
A couple of blockbuster franchises are making the move to Peacock in June. The first three films in the Jurassic Park series will be streaming beginning on June 1st. That includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III. All three Matrix movies will be debuting on the same day, along with the first two Ghostbusters films.
Ahead of the theatrical debut of F9 later in June, the beloved Fast Five will also be popping up on Peacock.
For wrestling fans, each week in June is going to be debuting a new episode of the limited series WWE's 50 Greatest Tag Teams.
You can take a look at the full list of June arrivals below!
June 1
Akeelah and the Bee, 2006
American Beauty, 1999
The Ant Bully, 2006
Beauty Shop, 2005
The Birdcage, 1996
Blue Crush 2, 2011
Blue Streak, 1999
The Bone Collector, 1999
Brokeback Mountain, 2006
Bruce Almighty, 2003
Career Opportunities, 1991
The Change-Up, 2011
Conan The Barbarian, 1982
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Dumb and Dumber To, 2014
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast Five, 2011
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Hitch, 2005
Hollywoodland, 2006
The Hurt Locker, 2009
Jurassic Park, 1993
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Killing Escobar, 2021
Little Fockers, 2010
Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997
Love & Mercy, 2015
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix, 1999
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Milk, 2008
Nanny McPhee, 2006
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978
Neighbors, 2014
Patriot Games, 1992
Peter Pan, 2003
Phantasm II, 1988
Pitch Black, 2000
Rebellion! Stonewall!, 2019
Religulous, 2008
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Spy Game, 2001
The Thing (’11), 2011
Wild Card, 2015
American Ninja Warrior, Season 13 (NBC)
Small Fortune, Season 1 (NBC)
Drag Heals, Season 1
Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 4-5
Mariposa de Barrio, Season 1
Pride, Season 1
Transcendent, Season 1-2
June 7
Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1
Wild Life, Season 1
Devil May Care, Season 1
Hell Den, Season 2
The Pole, Season 1
The Summoner, Season 1
June 23
Capitol One College Bowl, Season 1 (NBC)
Challenge the Champ, Season 1
Olympic Dreamers, Season 1
WWE's 50 Greatest Tag-Teams, Episode 4