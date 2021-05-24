Jurassic Park, Fast Five, and Everything Else Coming to Peacock in June 2021

The summer is upon us and Peacock is celebrating the arrival of the season with a bunch of new additions to its already packed lineup. There will be quite a few new movies and shows coming to Peacock over the course of the next month, making June a great time to check out all that the service has to offer. With just another week until the new month arrives, Peacock has announced the full slate of movies and TV shows coming in June.

A couple of blockbuster franchises are making the move to Peacock in June. The first three films in the Jurassic Park series will be streaming beginning on June 1st. That includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III. All three Matrix movies will be debuting on the same day, along with the first two Ghostbusters films.

Ahead of the theatrical debut of F9 later in June, the beloved Fast Five will also be popping up on Peacock.

For wrestling fans, each week in June is going to be debuting a new episode of the limited series WWE's 50 Greatest Tag Teams.

You can take a look at the full list of June arrivals below!