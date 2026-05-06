HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Officially Renewed for Season 2 (With a Big Change Behind the Scenes)

HBO is starting to build the buzz around its upcoming Harry Potter reboot series, as Warner Bros. Discovery has been starting to reveal more details about the show’s approach to the franchise while also spotlighting the new cast. Now the series has revealed that it’s been officially renewed for season 2 before season 1 even airs, but there will be a big change behind the scenes for the new season.

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Warner Bros. Discovery has given the green light to Harry Potter season 2, and it will begin filming later this fall. There will be a change to the mix of season 1 though, as season 1 writer Jon Brown (Succession) has been promoted to co-showrunner for Harry Potter season 2, where he will work alongside season 1 showrunner Francesca Gardiner.

Everything We Know About Harry Potter Season 2

Season 2 of the Harry Potter reboot will actually be in production before season 1 makes it premiere on Christmas. Season 1 is currently still filming, but it is expected to be complete in a few weeks. The small time in between shooting is purposeful and part of an accelerated filming plan for the series, which is partly to allow for substantial postproduction time as well as to make sure the show keeps up with its younger cast.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is the title of the first season, and while a title hasn’t been revealed for the second season yet, it is likely going to follow the book’s title of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Gardiner explained that the accelerated production was a core reason for Brown’s new position as co-showrunner. “As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum,” Gardiner said.

“I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on Succession through to these recent times together on Harry Potter. Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him,” Gardiner said.

“I’m incredibly excited to be collaborating with Francesca as co-showrunner,” Brown said. “It has been a joy to write on Philosopher’s Stone, and I’d like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you’re never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts.”

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is set to release on HBO on December 25, 2026.

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