Peter Pan: Captain Marvel's Jude Law in Talks to Play Captain Hook in Live-Action Film

✖

With work previously halted due to the coroanvirus pandemic, The Walt Disney Company is gearing up to return to their planned reboot of Peter Pan by adding a critical character, Captain Hook. Variety reports that Captain Marvel's Jude Law has entered talks to take on the role in the upcoming Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy, starring opposite Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson as the titular characters. David Lowery (Pete's Dragon) has signed on board to direct from a script by Toby Halbrooks. Halbrooks' lone feature film screenwriting credit comes from his work with Lowery on Pete's Dragon.

Lowery has been attached to this project from Disney since 2016, marking his second major live-action reboot for the company after Pete's Dragon (coincidentally both use the name Pete/Peter in their titles). The director is well aware that the property is both beloved by Disney fans but also has been re-adapted countless times, so he's making sure they get it just right.

"It’s a challenging project for me, not only that it’s a story that I’ve loved from my childhood, but that it’s one of the crown jewels of Disney’s animation empire," Lowery told Den of Geek back in 2017. "And there are certain expectations as to what a Disney Peter Pan movie is to be. And that’s very different from Pete's Dragon where no one really cared...Peter Pan is a beloved property. It’s a property that was brought to the screen many, many times before, so one has to not only justify the reasons why one might make a Peter Pan movie in 2018, 2019 or whatever, but you also have to do justice to the source material. So, you can’t be a revisionist, but you also cannot be redundant, and that is a very challenging process."

He added, "I think we can do it, but we are being very careful. If it has to be done, it has to be done right. Until we have that version of it, we’ll keep working on the script."

Speaking previously with ComicBook.com about the project, producer Jim Whitaker noted that all the things that make up a David Lowery movie will be present in the film, saying: "You know David Lowery's work. He worked on Peter Pan and I would say some of the tenets of his great work is a kind of grounded emotionality. And I think that's at least one part of what you can expect. But it'll be a big, rollicking adventure, too."

It was previously rumored that the new film would be an original film made for the Disney+ streaming service, but Variety notes once again that a theatrical distribution is the plan for the film. A live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp was among the launch titles for the service which also has remakes of Robin Hood and Lilo & Stitch in-development as well.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.