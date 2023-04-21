New Peter Pan & Wendy Clip Released by Disney

Peter Pan & Wendy is the latest retelling of Peter Pan, the fictional character created by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie. The character has been seen in various films, shows, and stage productions including Disney's beloved 1953 animated film, Peter Pan. The latest version puts Wendy (played by Black Widow's Ever Anderson) in the spotlight as she embarks on an adventure to the magical world of Never Land. This week, Disney released a new clip of the film showcasing Jude Law (Captain Marvel) as Captain Hook, and their latest clip focuses on Yara Shahidi's (Grown-ish) Tinkerbell.

"✨🧚🏾✨ Check out Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell in the new official clip from #PeterPanAndWendy, streaming in 1️⃣ week only on @DisneyPlus," the official account for Walt Disney Studios shared on Twitter. The clip shows Tinkerbell using her fairy dust on the Darling kids before Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) enters their room. You check out the clip in the tweet below:

Why Did Disney Decide To Tell Another Peter Pan Story?

David Lowery, the director of Peter Pan & Wendy, recently spoke about what made him decide to board another remake of a classic children's tale.

"The weirdest thing about it is that when Disney brought it to me and asked me if I'd be interested in doing it, I had the same response which is that it feels like it's been done a lot before. Do we need another Peter Pan film?" Lowrey said. "But then I started to think about what it means to me and I just got personally invested in it and so all I can say is I'm bringing my own perspective to it and in doing so I realized it might be the most grown-up movie I've ever made, in terms of the way it's approaching its themes, ironically being about a kid that doesn't want to grow up. It's a very mature take on the material..."

Lowery also compared Peter Pan & Wendy to The Revenant, except the former has flying kids. "I hesitate to use the word grounded because it has fairies and flying children in it," Lowery revealed to The Kingcast podcast. "But when I went to talk to the studio about it I was like 'What if we stay true to the original material, remove the problematic elements of both the novel and the animated film of course, but then treat it like The Revenant. What if we made The Revenant with flying kids?' And they were into it. It's not 100% like that but it's sort of the ethos by which we've gone about making it....That was sort of the idea, have it be visceral, have it be grounded, it's still joyful, it's still full of exuberance and magic, so that's why I don't like to use the word 'grounded.'

Peter Pan & Wendy hits Disney+ on April 28th.