Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy Featurette Highlights Expanded Story Elements

We're a few weeks away from the launch of Peter Pan & Wendy, which will be arriving on Disney+. Peter Pan & Wendy is a film project that will reimagine the classic tale for a whole new era, with The Green Knight director David Lowery at the helm. A new featurette sheds some light on what to expect from Peter Pan & Wendy, particularly with regards to how it will be expanding upon the story we know from Peter Pan.

Peter Pan & Wendy will star Alexander Molony as Peter and Ever Anderson as Wendy, with a cast that includes Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Jude Law as Captain Hook, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, Alan Tudyk as George Darling, and Molly Parker as Mary Darling.

What is Peter Pan & Wendy about?

In Peter Pan and Wendy, Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who can fly and refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers, Michael and John, and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, Wendy encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

"I hesitate to use the word grounded because it has fairies and flying children in it," Lowery previously revealed to The Kingcast podcast. "But when I went to talk to the studio about it I was like 'What if we stay true to the original material, remove the problematic elements of both the novel and the animated film of course, but then treat it like The Revenant. What if we made The Revenant with flying kids?' And they were into it. It's not 100% like that but it's sort of the ethos by which we've gone about making it....That was sort of the idea, have it be visceral, have it be grounded, it's still joyful, it's still full of exuberance and magic, so that's why I don't like to use the word 'grounded.'

Peter Pan and Wendy is set to debut on Disney+ in 2023.

