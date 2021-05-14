Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Premiere Delayed Again

✖

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’s premiere is getting delayed again. Now, according to Sony, the film will open the curtain on July 2, 2021. The Runaway was originally slated for a big release on May 14 of this year. Things have been sliding around with release schedules for more than a year now. with the coronavirus pandemic pushing movies all over the calendar. For family films like Peter Rabbit 2, this has been especially tricky due to the release windows that these projects usually occupy. Sony was ready to get Peter and his friends back out there because 2018’s effort managed to rake in $351 worldwide at the box office. (Funnily enough, that’s only the second most important Peter that the company had to juggle over the last 12 months with Spider-Man’s release date up in the air.) Things are starting to slowly get better now, and it will probably be a packed house when Peter Rabbit 2 hits theaters in July.

Sony Pictures head man Tony Vinciquerra talked about the task ahead last year in Variety, "We think the COVID environment is going to be up and down through Christmas. By late January, when the first vaccines get distributed and the infection rates start to slow down, we think you'll see some seedlings of optimism. In February and March if things continue to evolve in a positive way, I think in April and May you'll see theaters start to reopen — with masks and with social distancing. A thousand crazy things could happen between now and then. But we see things starting to open up in the spring and summer. We think you're going to see a blockbuster movie every week in theaters for 18 months. We think consumers will be in theaters."

The film will be directed by Will Gluck with a script co-written with Patrick Burleigh. James Corden is returning to voice the curious rabbit in the live-action/CGI hybrid film. Joining him will be Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Damon Herriman, Lennie James, and David Oyelowo.

Check out Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway description down below:

"In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be."

