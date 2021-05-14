Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Release Date Moved Up

✖

Over the last year, many movie releases have been changed multiple times due to the pandemic. One such movie is Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which also had a couple of date changes prior to the pandemic. The movie was changed from last February to last April to last August before being rescheduled yet again to January of this year. That time slot did not last, however, and the movie was moved to April with the hopes of releasing around Easter, but then it was changed yet again to a June release. Believe it or not, the date has moved again, but this time it will be coming slightly earlier.

According to the latest reports about Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the movie is now being released on May 14th, which still puts it around Easter, which falls on April 4th this year.

"We think the COVID environment is going to be up and down through Christmas. By late January, when the first vaccines get distributed and the infection rates start to slow down, we think you'll see some seedlings of optimism," Sony Pictures chief Tony Vinciquerra wrote for Variety on December 16th. "In February and March if things continue to evolve in a positive way, I think in April and May you'll see theaters start to reopen — with masks and with social distancing. A thousand crazy things could happen between now and then. But we see things starting to open up in the spring and summer. We think you're going to see a blockbuster movie every week in theaters for 18 months. We think consumers will be in theaters."

The first Peter Rabbit movie was released back in 2018 and began its run with a $25 million domestic opening weekend. The film went on to make more than $351 million around the globe. The new movie will feature the return of James Corden as the voice of the titular rabbit in the live-action/CGI hybrid film. He will be joined by Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Damon Herriman, Lennie James, and David Oyelowo. Peter Rabbit 2 is directed by Will Gluck on a script he co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh. You can read the official description for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway below:

"In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be."

