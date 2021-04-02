Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Release Date Pushed Back

✖

The past year has brought some pretty significant changes to the theatrical movie landscape, after the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed or changed the releases of a lot of major blockbusters. Even with updates suggesting that a potential vaccine is on the way, many movies have had to reevaluate their release dates in the first portion of 2021 -- and it looks like Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is the latest to do so. On Thursday, it was announced that the movie will no longer be opening on its January 15, 2021 release date, and will instead be opening on April 2, 2021. This does allow the film to arrive on Easter weekend, something that arguably seems more fitting for the titular rabbit.

This is just the latest in a string of release dates for the film, which was initially set to hit theaters on February 7th of this year. It was then delayed to April 3rd last October prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then delayed to August 7th, before hitting its most recent January date.

James Corden stars as the voice of the titular rabbit in the live-action/CGI hybrid film, and he's joined by Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Damon Herriman, Lennie James, and David Oyelowo. Peter Rabbit 2 is directed by Will Gluck on a script he co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh.

The first Peter Rabbit movie was released back in 2018 and began its run with a $25 million domestic opening weekend. The film went on to make more than $351 million around the globe.

Here's the official description for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway:

"In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be."

