Pixar’s Near-Perfect Rated 2026 Sci-Fi Is Finally on Disney+ (& You Need to See It) 

Pixar Animation Studios recently secured a massive hit with Hoppers, an original animated feature directed by Daniel Chong, the creator of the beloved Cartoon Network series We Bare Bears. Released in theaters in March 2026, the science-fiction comedy centers on Mabel (voiced by Piper Curda), an animal-loving student who uses advanced technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver. The story resonated with critics and audiences alike, earning the production a highly impressive 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a $387 million worldwide box office. Now, following a highly profitable extended period exclusively in cinemas, Hoppers is finally available to watch at home.

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Hoppers is available to stream starting today, June 3rd, on Disney+. The acclaimed science-fiction adventure has been seamlessly integrated into Pixar’s expansive digital library on the subscription platform, which includes classics such as Coco, WALL-E, and Ratatouille, as well as recent cosmic additions like 2025’s Elio. From now on, families can rewatch Hoppers as many times as they like as long as they have a Disney+ subscription.

What Makes Hoppers Such a Critical Hit?

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The widespread critical acclaim for Hoppers stems from the production’s ability to balance absurd physical comedy with sophisticated environmental messaging. Director Chong prioritized a fast-paced script to keep audiences entertained, while also ensuring the movie’s heavy ecological themes remained accessible to younger demographics. The production was also elevated by a phenomenal voice cast that includes performers such as Bobby Moynihan, who voices the persnickety plush beaver King George, and Jon Hamm, portraying the antagonistic Mayor Jerry Generazzo.

Furthermore, the impressive Rotten Tomatoes score is a reflection of the intricate world-building established within the local ecosystem. Rather than depicting a standard, unstructured forest environment, the creative team designed a complex animal society governed by strict laws known as the “Pond Rules.” This hidden civilization features an intricate hierarchy ruled by various eccentric monarchs, most notably the terrifyingly authoritarian Insect Queen (voiced by Meryl Streep). The inclusion of these factions provides a rich narrative background that transforms Hoppers into an elaborate political satire that adult viewers can appreciate. Finally, the detailed rendering of the distinct animals showcases Pixar’s technical evolution, as the studio uses advanced digital animation to create fur and scale textures that look hyper-realistic while still maintaining a cartoonish charm.

Hoppers is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Will you be checking out Mabel’s robotic beaver adventure on Disney+ this week? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!