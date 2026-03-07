Every Upcoming Pixar Movie Releasing After Hoppers

Pixar’s Hoppers, which is now playing in theaters, is arriving at a very interesting period in the studio’s history. While the animation powerhouse is still capable of delivering a blockbuster hit (Inside Out 2 made $1.6 billion in 2024), the latest Pixar film is no longer guaranteed to be a box office hit. Lightyear and Elio both bombed, and though Elemental ultimately salvaged its run after a soft opening, its final numbers pale in comparison to the successes of Pixar’s heyday. This is likely an unintended consequence of Pixar becoming a Disney+ franchise during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fans became used to watching their new releases at home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the post-pandemic landscape, the takeaway seems to be that sequels are safer bets than originals. With its enthusiastic reviews and healthy box office tracking, Hoppers will hopefully be a much-needed rebound for Pixar. However, the current trend is concerning because some fear it will influence the kind of Pixar films Disney decides to green light. Looking at Pixar’s upcoming slate, there’s still space for original offerings, but they seem to be leaning heavily into sequels again. Here are all 7 Pixar movies confirmed to be releasing after Hoppers.

1) Toy Story 5 (June 19, 2026)

Image Courtesy of Pixar

Seven years after Toy Story 4 seemingly ended Pixar’s flagship series on an emotionally fulfilling note (again), Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the gang are back for another adventure. This time around, technology is the main threat, as the toys deal with an existential crisis after their beloved Bonnie becomes obsessed with the tablet Lilypad. Some fans were skeptical of Toy Story 5 when it was first announced, but if the trailers are any indication, director Andrew Stanton and Co. have crafted a worthwhile chapter that combines Pixar’s classic staples of humor and heart.

2) Gatto (March 5, 2027)

The only new original movie currently dated on Pixar’s release schedule, Gatto is the latest effort from Luca director Enrico Casarosa. Once again, he plans to take viewers on a poignant journey through Italy; the film follows a black cat named Nero, who, per the official synopsis, finds himself “indebted to a feline mob boss,” suggesting this will be Pixar’s riff on classic crime cinema. In classic Pixar fashion, Nero makes an unlikely friendship as he goes on a journey of self-discovery.

3) Incredibles 3 (2028)

Image Courtesy of Pixar

After Incredibles 2 grossed over $1 billion, it was only a matter of time before the next installment in Pixar’s superhero franchise was announced. While the film currently does not have a release date or a plot synopsis, some behind-the-scenes details have been confirmed. Peter Sohn, who previously helmed The Good Dinosaur and Elemental, is taking over for Brad Bird as director. However, Bird is staying involved, as he’s writing the script.

4) Coco 2 (2029)

Image Courtesy of Pixar

Coco was one of Pixar’s most successful films of the 2010s, winning two Oscars and earning $823.2 million at the worldwide box office. Though it tells a self-contained story, the performance of Coco ensured it wouldn’t remain a one-off forever. Pixar has confirmed that Coco 2 is in the works, though like Incredibles 3, it does not have a release date and story details are being kept under wraps for the time being. That said, we do know that original Coco director Lee Unkrich (who also directed Toy Story 3) is returning, and Adrian Molina is once again serving as co-director.

5) Monsters Inc 3 (TBC)

As just freshly revealed by the Wall Street Journal, Monsters Inc 3 is in early development, 13 years after Monsters University was released. Another release isn’t entirely surprising, given Disney+’s Monsters at Work spinoff was popular enough for two seasons (the second of which was out as recently as 2024). Details so far are, inevitably, very limited, but it seems we’re heading back to the Monsters universe.

6) Ono Ghost Market (TBC)

Another Pixar feature to be revealed by the WSJ, Ono Ghost Market is apparently a project inspired by “Asian myths about supernatural bazaars where the living and dead interact.” Initially intended as a streaming series, it’s now set for the big screen. This will mark the third big Pixar project to focus on the afterlife after Coco and Soul – technically, Cars spinoff Mater & The Ghostlight also counts, but it’s not quite the same.

7) Pixar’s First Ever Musical

Also from the WSJ article comes the confirmation that Pixar is also working on its first ever musical, from Turning Red director Domee Shi, who also directed the criminally underrated Elio. Again, details are beyond sparse at this stage, but it’s interesting to hear Pixar is taking further creative swings.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!