Planet of the Apes Trends After Unsettling Real-Life Monkey Attack
The world is a pretty scary place right now and social media is drawing a number of comparisons between real-world events and the fictional horrors depicted across a number of mediums, with the latest instance of reality reflecting fiction is a group of red-faced rhesus macaques attacking a laboratory assistant near Meerut Medical College in Delhi, India. As if being swarmed by a group of wild animals didn't already feel like something out of a horror movie, the assistant was carrying COVID-19 blood samples, which the primates were reportedly seen chomping on in the trees after they fled with a container.
Monkeys have long invaded the world of humans, with this incident being fairly common in this part of the world, but with the global coronavirus pandemic resulting in quarantine measures, the monkeys are said to be growing emboldened with their newfound freedom. As seen in 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, what led to the collapse of society was the spread of a lung disease, partnered with the heightened intelligence of apes.
Understandably, this incident is drawing comparisons to that fictional franchise. Scroll down to see what Twitter is saying about Planet of the Apes!
It Has Begun
The Planet of the Apes starts now. https://t.co/HP1Pb71gz3 pic.twitter.com/qTMBKd0UbX— 🇨🇦Kathy 🇨🇦 (@Kathy829f) May 29, 2020
Go Monkeys!
Well, I guess the monkeys got tired of being abused in lab trials... The Rise of the Planet of the Apes... We humans are constantly imploding... Go monkeys!!!! https://t.co/ZMoZJVNav3— Jorge schneider (@Jorgeschneide64) May 29, 2020
Outbreak 2
I hope yall ready for June 2020... Outbreak 2: The Planet of The Apes 🐵💉🦍 pic.twitter.com/4RHc6crSy2— Peej (@daywalking87) May 29, 2020
The Beginning
This is how Planet of the Apes starts https://t.co/CK3vUS5l0g— Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) May 29, 2020
Let's Do This
*monkeys watching Planet of the Apes*
*slowly look at each other*
You know, we can make this shit happen in real life.
*destroy lab, attack humans & run with Covid samples in hand*— mᎥᏦᎬ ᏞᎥᏆᎬᏒᎪᏞᏞᎽ✪ (@SkippyMcGizzard) May 29, 2020
Keeps Getting Worse
Corona, Killer Hornets, racism , and now Planet of the Apes. .. who writing 2020 script dawg pic.twitter.com/du2WSjLa3p— Global Len 🌎 (@Global_Len) May 29, 2020
Difficult Decision
Hang on are we in 28 Days Later or Planet of the Apes? https://t.co/Nw1xSbLwGU— end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 29, 2020
Whoops
Scientists:
We will get you a cure
Later:— James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 29, 2020
We stored our coronavirus next to the disgruntled monkeys, you're getting planet of the apes https://t.co/4Wi2XuSsBo
2020 Keeps On Giving
And now we’re living the prequel to Planet of The Apes. 2020 just keeps on giving. https://t.co/UFSCmiUUuw— The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 29, 2020
The Literal Plot
Mysterious respiratory disease? Primates stealing the virus?
Bruh, this is literally the plot of Rise of the Planet of the Apes. https://t.co/TNYI4vHpjJ— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 29, 2020
