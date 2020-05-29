Planet of the Apes Trends After Unsettling Real-Life Monkey Attack

The world is a pretty scary place right now and social media is drawing a number of comparisons between real-world events and the fictional horrors depicted across a number of mediums, with the latest instance of reality reflecting fiction is a group of red-faced rhesus macaques attacking a laboratory assistant near Meerut Medical College in Delhi, India. As if being swarmed by a group of wild animals didn't already feel like something out of a horror movie, the assistant was carrying COVID-19 blood samples, which the primates were reportedly seen chomping on in the trees after they fled with a container.

Monkeys have long invaded the world of humans, with this incident being fairly common in this part of the world, but with the global coronavirus pandemic resulting in quarantine measures, the monkeys are said to be growing emboldened with their newfound freedom. As seen in 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, what led to the collapse of society was the spread of a lung disease, partnered with the heightened intelligence of apes.

