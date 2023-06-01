Cowabunga, dudes! The heroes in a half-shell are back in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, marking the turtles' first theatrically released animated movie since 2007's TMNT. Produced by Paramount's Nickelodeon Movies and "permanent teenager" Seth Rogen, the new movie cast actual teenagers to voice the pizza-loving, sewer-dwelling mutant ninja turtle brothers: the honorable Leonardo, the brave Raphael, the wise Donatello, and the hearty Michaelangelo. Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) directs the animated adaptation of creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's comic book heroes, shredding into theaters August 2nd.

From the cast to plot details and more, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Cast



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem features the voices of Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Leo, Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Ralph, Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donny, and Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) as Mikey. Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) voices the turtles' rat sensei Splinter, and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) plays their human ally April O'Neil. Rounding out the cast are Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) as Cynthia Utom and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Baxter Stockman.

Who Are the Mutants in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

The voice cast features Ice Cube (Ride Along) as SuperFly, leader of an army of mutants that includes Seth Rogen (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as Bebop, John Cena (Fast X) as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne (Insidious: The Red Door) as Leatherhead, Natasha Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) as Wingnut, Post Malone (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Ray Fillet, and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as Mondo Gecko.

What Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

The official logline: "After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Watch the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer

6 in the Morning

In the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer, Ice Cube's SuperFly references a classic Ice-T needle drop: the rapper's (NSFW) 1986 song "6 in the Mornin'," which includes the lyrics "six in the morning, police at my door." Word.



Who Is Doing the New Ninja Turtles Movie Soundtrack?

Two-time Grammy Award and Oscar-winning Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and composer Atticus Ross are scoring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The duo's film work includes Disney/Pixar's animated Soul and David Fincher's The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, and Mank.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Release Date

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was previously slated to skate into theaters on August 4th, but it will now open two days earlier on August 2nd.

Where Can I Watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Streaming?



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will open exclusively in theaters on August 2nd, but fans wanting an animated TMNT fix can stream all episodes of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2002) animated series, Nick's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) animated series, and the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2018) animated series on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.