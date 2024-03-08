Hugh Grant Becomes Tony the Tiger in First Look at Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tarts Movie

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story has a brand-new look at Hugh Grant as Tony the Tiger. Yes, the Frosted Flakes mascot is being played by the fan-favorite actor. Empire Magazine has a feature about the strange Jerry Seinfeld movie and how Grant ended up in a fursuit. The comedian is making up a strange origin story for Pop-Tarts and the actor is along for the ride. Such a weird premise is going to spark some absolutely sublime questions like: Should Tony the Tiger have a British accent?

Netflix is all-in on Unfrosted and this image of Grant in the tiger suit has already stirring up conversation on social media. During Empire's interview, Seinfeld relayed some of the stories from making this movie. It sounds like this is just the tip of the iceberg.

(Photo: Empire Magazine/Netflix)

"That was the greatest part of the whole thing, honestly," Seinfeld explained during the cover story. "Because I am a crazy fan of his… [Hugh] asked me if it matters that Tony the Tiger has a British accent. I told him, 'No, who cares?'

Unfrosted Is Seriously Funny

(Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor, Pop-Tarts)

It might seem a bit strange to have a Pop-Tarts movie. However, one quick look at weird Hollywood franchise decisions leads you to things like Angry Birds and The Emoji Movie. So, there's plenty of room for a toaster pastry story to hit the big screen. (Remember just a few years ago when the story behind Air Jordan sneakers became an awards nominee with Air.) ComicBook.com spoke to one of Unfrosted's stars about the upcoming film. During the Renfield red carpet Adrian Martinez called the project the funniest thing he's ever done.

"You will laugh your a-- off. It is the funniest thing I've ever done. I'm not even kidding," Martinez told us. "Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Peter Dinklage, it just goes on and on. It's a real homage to classic older movies that are funny, with big, huge all-star cast. I was just grateful to be a part of it."

Unfrosted Is The Latest Netflix Project With Seinfeld

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix has made a lasting partnership with multiple names in comedy. Seinfeld's big contributions include Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, a couple of stand-up comedy specials and now, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. CEO Ted Sarandos is thrilled to have such visible names in comedy standing alongside the streamer as the future of their business grows ever more murky. Netflix is hoping surreal images like this end up sparking some user curiosity on the way to release.

"When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes," the comedian joked. "I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points.I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there."

Does the Pop-Tart movie sound interesting to you? Let us know down in the comments!