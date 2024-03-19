Popeye Live-Action Movie Reboot In the Works

Popeye is getting another live-action movie. Chernin Entertainment and King Features are teaming up on a big budget effort to get the sailor back onto the big screen. Variety reports that Michael Caleo will be the screenwriter for Popeye. It's been a long while since people have seen Popeye in a live-action film. (Fans would have to go back to the 1980s and Robin Williams' turn in the franchise for the most recent example.) Robert Altman's effort was viewed as a success back then. Paramount poured $20 million into Popeye and it made about $60 million worldwide. This year marks the 95th anniversary of the character.

Chernin Entertainment has been busy in recent years. The company has an overall deal with Netflix. Some of the projects they've been able to bring to audiences include the Fear Street movies, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Slumberland. Chernin has also had some Oscar-nominated fare as well. Hidden Figures, The Greatest Showman, and Ford v Ferrari all carried their banner as well. So, the potential for them to get something done is there.

Popeye's Animated Movie Attempt

(Photo: Sony Animation)

The last time Popeye fans got their hopes up was around Genndy Tartakovsky's animated movie from around 2014. The beloved animator produced his big pitch for Sony Pictures Animation. Unfortunately, Popeye didn't get picked up. The Primal creator talked to Cartoon Brew about the process. And, it will make fans of the franchise pretty sad!

"Basically, we did a screening, and it was great. Internally, everyone was super happy with it. I think it was also exactly what King Features wanted. We had a great reaction," Tartakovsky shared. "But this was also during the culmination of the Sony hack, and I could feel that something was going to happen soon. So after the screening, I didn't get an answer from them, which was weird because everybody was so positive. Usually, we meet and talk and get notes. But they had a meeting on their own, and that was it."

"I just got a phone call afterward telling me how great it was, which always makes me suspicious. If they just call to tell you it's great, there's something going on, because they didn't offer any notes," he continued. "Later on, I personally went to see [then Sony Pictures Entertainment executive] Amy Pascal, and said, 'Look, I'm a big boy. I can take it. I just need some information.' And she said, 'Look Genndy, we love you, but we just don't like Popeye.'"

Do you think we'll actually get to see Popeye on the big screen? Let us know down in the comments!